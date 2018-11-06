Register
21:16 GMT +3
06 November 2018
    MSNBC screengrab showing governor's race 'results'.

    Oops! US TV Channel Airs 'Results' of Florida Gubernatorial Race a Day Early

    YouTube / MSNBC
    Viral
    The fake vote tally, attributed to an accidental "misfire," appeared on Chris Hayes' program on Monday evening, prompting Republican-leaning social media users to claim that the network was engaging in fake news.

    Hayes' Monday show featured a graphic reporting Democratic candidate Andrew Gillum winning the next day's election with 49.4 percent of the vote, defeating Republican opponent Ron DeSantis by a seemingly random 45,664 votes, or 48.8 percent.

    A sign directs voters to a new polling location where Hurricane Michael destroyed many schools and other buildings used as polling stations in the area in Lynn Haven, Florida, U.S., November 5, 2018
    © REUTERS / Terray Sylvester
    LIVE UPDATES: 2018 Midterm Elections Held in the United States
    Later into the program, Hayes clarified by saying the fake tally was a "misfire," adding that the very specific-looking numbers for each of the candidates were "test numbers."

    "Just want to say, earlier this hour we showed a graphic of the Florida gubernatorial race. May have caught your eye because our system had inadvertently populated some test numbers," the All In host said. "Obviously, we do not yet have any vote totals here, the night before the election. That was a misfire. Don't worry. I was pretty confused when I saw it up there, to see it myself," Hayes added.

    Not everyone bought the explanation, however, with social media users venting their rage about media bias or incompetence, MSNBC's pro-Democratic leanings, or even making claims that the whole thing was some sort of conspiracy.

    Some users emphasized that the graphic was put up on purpose in a bid to demoralize would-be Republican voters. Others argued that it would only have the opposite effect.

    Others recalled other Democratic-leaning media predictions from the 2016 election, implying that the same thing could happen again.

    A few questioned their fellow users' concerns, pointing out that Hayes explained the mistake and suggesting that netizens were just making a mountain out of a molehill.

    Finally, a few jokers took things in a more absurd direction, embracing the conspiracy theory tone and suggesting this was all the work of the illuminati.

    Americans are going to the polls on Tuesday to cast their ballots for a series of federal, state and local officials. All 435 seats of the US House of Representatives, 35 of 100 seats in the US Senate, and 39 state and territorial governorships are up for grabs. In Florida, Republican Ron DeSantis and Democrat Andrew Gillum have been running a close race, with the two candidates polling within less than five percentage points of one another for months ahead of the November 6 vote.

