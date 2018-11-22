WATCH TV Host Suffer Heart Attack Live on Air

Oytan was working in the studio, discussing one of the national championship matches. While reading out the text, the commentator suddenly became quiet. After a short period of silence, he slowly lowered his head to the table, and then fell from his chair, losing his balance.

Oytan's colleagues did not immediately understand what had happened, but managed to call an ambulance.

The journalist was taken urgently to hospital and left under the supervision of doctors. Now he is in stable condition.