From Kardashian Angels to Devilish Ariana Grande: Celebrities Rock Halloween

While the curvy squad of the famous reality TV clan was wearing almost nothing but feather wings for Halloween, Heidi Klum and Victoria Beckham underwent a complete transformation, making their fans’ hair stand with their party looks.

Kim Kardashian joined forces with her famous siblings to pay tribute to the Victoria’s Secret Angels. The reality TV stars put on tiny lace lingerie and enormous white wings to celebrate All Hallows' Eve.

The voluptuous sisters have shared throwback pictures from the Halloween night-out on social media, exciting fans.

Kim Kardashian posted an unconventional family portrait, on her Instagram page, which got over 4 million likes.

Kim’s little sister and cosmetics tycoon Kylie Jenner also posted a closer look at her shiny angel outfit.

Ariana Grande has chosen the opposite side, putting the devilish red make-up and a corsage.

While the Kardashians and Grande opted for the sexy Halloween trend, fashion designer Victoria Beckham stuck to a more traditional scary holiday look. She gave her followers chills with a killer rabbit mask.

Another modern Halloween tradition, Heidi Klum’s elaborated outfit, was also in place. Having gone as “old lady” Heidi one year and presented her “Michael Jackson in Thriller” costume another, the beauty went green and turned into Shrek’s Fiona.

RnB queen Beyoncé and rapper Jay-Z were all about sports and went as Olympians.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen paid tribute to the British Royals. The singer shared a picture of them as Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Philip on social media.