WATCH Trump Cast Mysterious 'Spell' at White House Halloween Event

29 October 2018
    U.S. President Donald Trump waves the staff of a child dressed as a pharaoh as he hands out Halloween candy to trick-or-treaters at the White House in Washington, U.S., October 28, 2018

    Trump Cast Mysterious 'Spell' at White House Halloween Event

    US
    The skies they were ashen and sober; the leaves they were crispéd and dry - to some, however, it appeared that Trump in the lonesome October had tried to come up with a ruse to rant at what he calls "fake news."

    Although the POTUS didn't dress up for this year's Halloween party, he apparently got into the festive spirit during an annual trick-or-treat event at the White House on Sunday night.

    Donald Trump and his better half Melania were handing out candy to kids when the president borrowed a plastic cobra-shaped staff from a girl wearing an Egyptian-style costume and waved it around as if he were putting a hex on someone in front of him.

    He then can be seen turning around and asking someone, "You know what I'm doing?" prompting a chuckle from the First Lady.

    Although the president gave no immediate insight into his stunt, media outlets such as the Daily Mail suggested that it was a "spell" on the so-called fake news, the frequent target of Trump's rants. In a follow-up to the White House event, the US president posted a fiery tweet denouncing the media, which he says divides and instills hatred in the country.

    "The fake news is doing everything in their power to blame Republicans, Conservatives and me for the division and hatred that has been going on for so long in our country. Actually, it is their fake & dishonest reporting which is causing problems far greater than they understand!" he wrote.

