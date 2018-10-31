‘Halloween is Canceled’: Creative Girl Gets Ahead in Trick-or-Treating

While other children in the neighborhood were content with using their store-bought Halloween costumes to become someone else, Maya Hwang's mother Krystel went the innovative route and made Maya the main course.

Though the video was originally posted on Krystel's Instagram, Twitter user @keepdwightgirl brought it to the platform October 29, and it has since been viewed almost 21 million times.

"Maya has been excited and super game with everything even when I had to wrap her with strips and strips of duct tape to form the fake body. What a trooper!" Hwang wrote following the viral response.