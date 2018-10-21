"Stripper FLOTUS" Melania Lookalike Fires Back at Bullies With Provocative VIDEO

A Canadian model attracted unwanted attention when she featured in rapper T.I.’s video posing as Melania Trump and stripping in the interior of the Oval Office. The woman, who complained about death threats after the clip went viral, is now cashing in on her alleged resemblance to the first lady and stayed in character when she made a statement.

Model Melanie Marden, who starred in a new rap video as a stripping first lady, didn't break character when addressing the harsh online response to her performance. In her recent Instagram video, Marden, wearing Melania’s signature coat dress, attempted to mimic Mrs. Trump’s accent. She stated that there’s “no need for death threats” and lampooned the first lady’s anti-bullying “Be Best” campaign.

“God bless America and Russia, and the Trumps,“ she concluded.

She didn't neglect to tag several news outlets in her publication.

Earlier, the model revealed that she had been receiving death threats since the public first saw the rap video, in which she takes off Melania Trump’s now-infamous “I really don’t care, do U?” jacket and strips for T.I. in the Oval Office.

“Somebody was going to hit me with their car. Somebody was going to take a baseball bat to me. Somebody wished me to get raped and then killed,” Marden told the American celebrity news show Inside Edition.

The release prompted a storm on social media. While some liked the clip and seized the opportunity to remind Melania Trump about the 1990's-era naked pictures of her which surfaced during the 2016 election campaign, others slammed the clip as a “tasteless farce.”

​FLOTUS spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham was among the first to express her outrage. When T.I.’s video was released, she dismissed it as unacceptable and “disgusting” and called for a boycott of the rapper.

The developments came shortly after Melania Trump, who’s been promoting her anti-cyberbullying initiative, “Be Best,” revealed in an interview with ABC that she believed she was the “most bullied person in the world.”