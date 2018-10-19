Register
10:40 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    FLOTUS calls for boycott against T.I. after look-alike appears in clip.

    Melania Lookalike in T.I. Clip Ready for New FLOTUS Parody Amid "Death Threats"

    © Photo: Twitter/@Tip
    Viral
    Get short URL
    210

    Over the weekend, rapper T.I. drew the US first lady’s ire after he tweeted a video, featuring a woman, who strikingly resembled Melania Trump, baring it all in the White House.

    Model Melanie Marden has revealed that she has been receiving death threats since playing FLOTUS in T.I.’s freshly released video, in which she is wearing Melania Trump’s now-infamous “I really don’t care, do U?” jacket before starting to strip for the rapper in the Oval Office.

    “Somebody was going to hit me with their car. Somebody was going to take a baseball bat to me. Somebody wished me to get raped and then killed,” Marden told “Inside Edition.”

    Посмотреть эту публикацию в Instagram

    ❤️ yourself. Right now, as you are! — - With all your flaws, things you want to change about yourself, all your failures. Forgive yourself and just love yourself like your Mom loves you. Be gentle with you, don't expect perfection. The more you accept yourself right now as you are. The more life will respond to that. The better your life will become. Speak kindly to yourself in your head. Have encouraging things to say to yourself. Like you would to a small child. That will eliminate negative vibrations to your entire body. Making you healthier, happier and overall feeling great. God bless you, now. You are good enough now. You are enough now. You are someone's perfect now. All love 💞🙏 #begentle #youdeserve #yourlove #vibratehigher #bewell #attractwhatyouwant #bekind #love #you #selftalk #acceptance #grateful #heart #mom #unconditional #healing #energy #instalove #instagood 🦄❤️ ps #tgif — - — 📸 by the #hot @jenaealt

    Публикация от 💋Melanie Marden💋 (@officialmelaniemarden) 28 Июл 2017 в 9:11 PDT

    The Melania lookalike went on to say that, in her mind, there was no reason for the first lady to be outraged:

    “The first lady’s husband does a lot of bullying himself. So they’ve got some thick skin. If I was insulting her and degrading her, then it would be one thing, but I don’t think I was.”

    The Canadian model explained that she had no intention of making a political statement by taking part in the Atlanta-born musician’s clip:

    “It was an opportunity for me to step right outside my comfort zone and play the first lady – yes, naked, which I’ve never done before,” she revealed.

    Marden ultimately gave a sneak peek into her upcoming project – this time with her clothes on and mimicking Melania’s accent.

    Social media users went bananas over her interview, with many saying that the first lady’s reaction was “faux outrage,” as they’d already seen Melania naked after her old modeling pictures surfaced during the 2016 election campaign:

    Others suggested that the clip was a “tasteless farce” and blasted the Canadian model:

    Some were stunned to learn about the death threats the woman in the video has been receiving:

    Once T.I.’s video was unearthed, Stephanie Grisham, spokeswoman for the first lady, dismissed it as unacceptable and “disgusting” and called for a boycott of the rapper.

    The developments came shortly after Melania Trump, who’s been promoting her anti-cyberbullying initiative, “Be Best,” revealed in an interview with ABC that she believed she was the “most bullied person in the world.”

    Related:

    Melania Trump's Plane Swiftly Returns to Airport After Smoke Appears (PHOTO)
    FLOTUS Slams T.I.’s Clip of ‘Melania Trump’ White House Striptease (VIDEO)
    FLOTUS Melania on Trump's Alleged Affairs: 'Not Focus of Mine'
    Indiana FLOTUS & The Lost Ark:Twitter in Tears Over Melania Trump's Egypt Outfit
    Tags:
    FLOTUS, striptease, Nude, nude photos, rapper, naked, model, mockery, woman, parody, death threats, accent, bullying, video, Melania Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Sinking Into the Ocean Deep
    Ten Amazing Mediterranean Cities Slowly Being Lost to the Deep Blue Sea
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse