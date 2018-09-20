Ronaldo's WAG Trolled as He Bursts Into Tears After Getting Red on Pitch

After the new Juventus star, whom the Italians signed this year for a record-breaking sum, was sent off the pitch during his Champions League debut for the club in tears and is fated to miss his next game, fans and trolls alike rushed to Twitter and his girlfriend’s Instagram account, usually filled with hot snaps, to have their say.

The decision to punish Cristiano Ronaldo with a red card after a clash during a Champions League game between Juventus and Valencia has stirred social media, as well as his emotional reaction. Some felt sorry for the football superstar, who was handed his first red card in the Champions League just 28 minutes into the game and cried bitterly, leaving the field, and missing Juventus’ 2-0 victory in his CL debut, while others mocked CR7 mercilessly.

Some lashed out at referee Felix Brych’s decision to send Ronaldo off the field after he put his hand on the hair of Valencia defender Jeison Murillo.

Terrible decision. — The Omnipresence (@MabongaTapiwa) 19 сентября 2018 г.

Ronaldo in tears has actually ruined today for me. — Josh (@sire_liljosh) 19 сентября 2018 г.

Others took Ronaldo’s pain too close to heart.

This is the first time that I feel bad for Ronaldo. He was in real tears man. So unfair — Dolly (@OsheyD) 19 сентября 2018 г.

Poor babe 😔💔Cristiano Ronaldo didn't deserve any of this. pic.twitter.com/QnIL18CAAc — Claudia Torres is with CR7 💙⚽️. (@Claudia16947306) 19 сентября 2018 г.

​However, the disapproval wasn’t unanimous, as many gave the referee kudos for being just.

FINALLY! Justice in the UEFA? Can't believe it! — Gustavo Escobar (@Rocoli49) 19 сентября 2018 г.

He very well deserved that card. People have to stop making excuses for him. pic.twitter.com/KK8DXrMG9K — cindy. (@visualistener) 19 сентября 2018 г.

​Yet another teary outburst in Ronaldo’s career caused an avalanche of trolling and teasing on social media.

​One couldn’t but mention Ronaldo’s longtime rival for the GOAT title, Lionel Messi, who managed to score a hat trick in his opening CL game.

​Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez was also targeted, as some users insulted her in the wake of the incident, in the Instagram commentary section under her latest cheering post with Ronaldo’s kids, by saying things like “Red card for dada.”

It’s not the first time she's been bullied online, as some have made degrading comments under photos featuring her wearing tiny dresses and bikinis.