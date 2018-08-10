'He’s a Player!’ Kanye on Trump Being Alone in Oval Office With Kim Kardashian

US late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel quizzed the singer on his wife's meeting the US president as part of her campaigning for prison reform.

Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West commented on the case Kim Kardashian West took on in support of Alice Marie Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving a life sentence without parole for a first-time drug offense.

"She is super passionate about it and it was amazing for her to see that dream come true."

Jimmy Kimmel followed by asking Mr. West whether he was ever concerned about his wife being alone in the Oval Office with president Trump," to which the singer replied:

"Well, he is a player!"

The US President met with the reality TV star in May 2018 to discuss prison reform and sentencing. Following the meeting, the White House announced that Alice Marie Johnson was being granted a pardon.

Mr. West also addressed the issue of "people being mad and happy" when he said he liked Donald Trump in April.

"You can't bully me. Liberals can't bully me. News can't bully me. The hip-hop community can't bully me. Because at that point, if I'm afraid to be me, I'm no longer Ye. That's what makes Ye," Mr. West told the host.

Donald Trump responded to Mr. West's tweet back in April, saying it was "very cool."

When Jimmy Kimmel asked the singer — given West's comments in the past that George W. Bush doesn't care about black people — what makes him think that Donald Trump does.

The rapper appeared to be left speechless, and the host suggested the show takes a break to come back to Mr. West later.