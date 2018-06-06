Trump Gives In to Kim Kardashian's Plea, Changes Punishment for Drug Offender

Kardashian West visited Jared Kushner, Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser in the White House in order to discuss reform of the US prison system.

US President Donald Trump changed a life sentence for 63-years-old Alice Marie Johnson for an ordinary sentence after a plea was made by Kardashian West during her visit to the White House in May. An official statement said that Johnson "has accepted responsibility for her past behavior" and is working hard on her rehabilitation. Kardashian met the news as the "best ever."

"While this Administration will always be very tough on crime, it believes that those who have paid their debt to society and worked hard to better themselves while in prison deserve a second chance," White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, commenting on the news.

Johnson was convicted in 1996 on eight criminal counts related to a Memphis-based cocaine trafficking operation. She was sentenced to life imprisonment in 1997. Her appeals for a sentence reduction were opposed by federal prosecutors on the basis of federal laws that prohibit it when large quantities of drugs are involved.