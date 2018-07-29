Register
12:12 GMT +329 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    (File) Republican presidential candidate frontrunner Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in seen, September 10, 2015 in Hollywood, California

    WATCH Men Dressed as Russian Soldiers Guard Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

    © AFP 2018 / ROBYN BECK
    Viral
    Get short URL
    220

    Earlier this week, local media reports suggested that Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame had been destroyed by a vandal allegedly wielding a pickaxe.

    After an anti-POTUS protester reduced the Trump star to rubble using a pickaxe, two men dressed as Russian guards were spotted on the Walk of Fame protecting the remnants of the Hollywood monument.

    READ MORE: WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    The protectors received their fifteen minutes of fame after they were filmed sporting green knee length coats, fur-trimmed hats and holding up a Russian flag amid sweltering heat in Los Angeles.

    While the star has already been replaced, Trump has not commented on the vandalism.

    The incident was widely ridiculed on social media:

    Meanwhile, the Colorado state Capitol Hall was hit by an unidentified prankster, who placed a portrait of Russian President Vladimir Putin in a space designated for Donald Trump.

    This photo shows Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was vandalized Wednesday, July 25, 2018, in Los Angeles. Los Angeles police Officer Ray Brown said the vandalism was reported early Wednesday and someone was subsequently taken into custody. Authorities said a pickax was used in the vandalism
    © AP Photo / Reed Saxon
    Trump Walk of Fame Star Vandal to Pay $20,000 to Bail Out His Copycat - Reports
    Putin’s portrait was reportedly put up on an easel underneath a wall of paintings of US Presidents, including George W. Bush and Barack Obama, and was later removed by a tour guide.

    The spot, intended for Trump’s portrait, is reportedly empty because of a lack of donations made to the Colorado Citizens for Culture – the group that pays for presidential paintings.

    According to local TV stations, the group had not received any donations to raise the $10,000 needed for Trump’s portrait, with its president Jay Seller saying that normally it took about four months to collect the money for the paintings of his predecessors.

    READ MORE: Kiss and Make Up: EU Chief Reveals How His Lips First Met Trump’s Cheek

    The two incidents came slightly over a week after Trump and Putin held their first full-fledged summit and joint press conference in Helsinki. POTUS became the target of criticism at home after his comments on the US intelligence assessment of Russia’s alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election during the presser with Putin, where Trump somewhat hinted he believed the Kremlin had nothing to do with the purported interference.

    “He [Putin] just said it’s not Russia. […] I don’t see any reason why it would be, but I really do want to see the server. […] I have great confidence in my intelligence people, but I will tell you that President Putin was extremely strong and powerful in his denial today,” he said.

    Back in Washington, Trump was reportedly forced to do an about-face on his support of Putin’s denial of interference, claiming he had misspoken during the press conference.

    “The sentence should have been: I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t or why it wouldn’t be Russia. Sort of a double negative,” Trump said.

    Tags:
    summit, donations, painting, portrait, soldiers, guards, axe, Hollywood Walk of Fame, star, Vladimir Putin, Donald Trump, Los Angeles, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Europe Struggles to Keep its Cool Amid Scorching Summer Heat
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse