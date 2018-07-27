Register
00:16 GMT +328 July 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brawl breaks out at US President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

    WATCH: Massive Brawl Breaks Out at Trump's Star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

    © screenshot/Austen Fletcher
    Society
    Get short URL
    590

    A massive fight broke out along California's Hollywood Walk of Fame late Thursday after a group of supporters of US President Donald Trump decided to erect a cardboard cut-out to replace the commander-in-chief's recently pickaxed star.

    As the story goes, the MAGA crew, which included the likes of singer Joy Villa, a recording artist who recently appeared at the 60th annual Grammy Awards with an anti-abortion-themed dress, arrived at Trump's Hollywood star to "spread love" and sing a round or two of the US national anthem. They also granted bystanders the chance to take photos with a cardboard version of 45.

    ​However, 20 to 30 minutes into the gathering, things take a bit of a turn after one man joins in, taking his shirt off and encouraging a growing crowd to chant, "F**k Donald Trump." Things get even more intense after the MAGA crew's security, allegedly a former US Marine, arrives on the scene following an argument over who can and cannot use the word "n***a."

    "Get out of my face, get out of my face," Elijah Schaffer, one of the Trump supporters live streaming the event, can be heard telling the group's aggressor. "Get out of my face." Five seconds later, Schaffer's feed offers nothing but the sounds of a fight as his visual cuts off.

    The actual exchange of fisticuffs was captured by another person's camera.

    ​"Hey! Hey! He's a Marine!" someone yells out. "Show some respect."

    Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department did eventually arrive on the scene, however, no arrests were made, as everyone was already gone. Villa did say in a tweet that her group had filed a police report.

    Trump's star was damaged earlier this week on Wednesday by 24-year-old Austin Clay, who told tabloid TMZ that the Trump administration's decision to separate families entering from the US-Mexico border motivated him to commit the act.

    ​"I just felt really passionate because of what happened with the immigrants and stripping children away from their parents," Clay told TMZ, explaining he thought the Walk of Fame should honor true visionaries. "It kind of lit something off inside me…. Donald Trump represents everything that everybody with half a brain and half a heart in this country resents. So that's why I did it."

    Clay was later booked on suspicion of felony vandalism. His $20,000 bail was posted by James Otis, a man who previously smashed up the Trump star in 2016, according to TMZ.

    Related:

    LISTEN: Con Artist Swindles Hollywood Hopefuls by Claiming to be Bigwig Producer
    Hollywood Icon De Niro Apologizes to Trudeau for Trump's 'Disgusting Behavior'
    Hollywood Vampires in da City: Johnny Depp Spotted in Moscow Museum
    Baywatch Star Priyanka Chopra Alleges Pay Gap, Racism in Hollywood
    US Filmmaker: Debates on Women's Rights Could Drastically Change Hollywood
    Tags:
    Hollywood Walk of Fame, Donald Trump, California
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: July 21 - 27
    Teach a Lesson
    ABC for President
    NATO: History of Expansion
    NATO: History of Expansion
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse