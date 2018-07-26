Social Media Abuzz as EU Chief Dodges from Trump’s Hand

After a "handshake game" with French President Emanuel Macron, who once left pale finger marks on Trump’s hand, the US president’s hands are in the spotlight again. This time European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker played “hard to get” with Trump amid talks on a tariff war truce, puzzling netizens who rushed to decipher the move.

Washington’s summit between the European Commission president and the US leader amid a row over tariffs between these two allies has given observers something to discuss beside official statements.

The top negotiators announced that during their talks in the White House, they reached an understanding on lowering barriers between the two sides. While Juncker said that he "had the intention to make a deal today and we made a deal today" Trump praised the meeting as a "breakthrough" and tweeted about the love between the two allies.

Obviously the European Union, as represented by @JunckerEU and the United States, as represented by yours truly, love each other! pic.twitter.com/42ImacgCN0 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 25 июля 2018 г.

​But some netizens pointed to the uneasiness between the two as they spotted Juncker refusing to hold Trump’s hand at the White House podium. Some branded the moment awkward and not accidental at all.

Did Juncker just refuse to shake Trump's hand? pic.twitter.com/0HplczcXLW — Ruptly (@Ruptly) 26 июля 2018 г.

The awkward moment when the EU president refuses to hold your hand… #trump https://t.co/yynpUPc8Tl — Daisy Tennant-Thomas (@tennant_daisy) 26 июля 2018 г.

Hahahaha this is hilarious — POTUS can’t you understand most people don’t like to be tactile with you! 🤮🤮🤮🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/NeB1UxBd86 — Sonya Sabbah (@SonyaSEtiq) 26 июля 2018 г.

​There were even those who praised Juncker for a “demarche” and shamed UK Prime Minister Theresa May. During her visit to Washington DC last year, the politician didn’t only hold Trump’s hand firmly, but even offered him her other hand.

I'm not always Juncker's biggest fan, but this is fantastic. Watch the body language as he *takes control* over Trump & compare with Theresa May's unsteady hand-holding fawning. She would be squashed in a trade negotiation with US. #StopBrexitSaveDemocracy #MakeBritainSaneAgain https://t.co/mYUMQxPuE0 — Ros Chappell #FBPE #WATON #ABTV (@RosChappell) 26 июля 2018 г.

Love it that Trump tried to hold Juncker's hand but he pulled away. Watch and learn Theresa! — Lisa Harris (@LisaMarHarris) 25 июля 2018 г.

​There were those who dismissed the idea of there being some political motive to the move, but mentioned Trump’s rumored fear of stairs as a reason for the faux pas.

Trump is so terrified of stairs that he instinctively tried to grab for Jean-Claude Juncker's hand before going up literally one (1) step out of the Rose Garden press conference to go back inside. — Bill Humphrey 🌳 (@BillHumphreyMA) 25 июля 2018 г.

Lol, Trump tried to grab Juncker's hand and was denied. Needed help up the stairs, probably. — @llison 🙈🙉🙊 (@ripple70) 25 июля 2018 г.

​Others pointed out that Trump eventually got what he wanted from Juncker.

​Trump’s handshake issue entered the spotlight a month ago during the G7 summit in La Malbaie, Canada.

Posing for photos in front of numerous cameras, French President Emmanuel Macron, 40, and US leader Donald Trump, 71, generated a proper Twitter storm with their handshake, which went slightly beyond the usual diplomatic courtesy.Macron grabbed Trump’s hand so hard that his fingers left pale marks on Trump’s hand.

Some immediately linked this to the gripping presidential rivalry between Trump and Macron, which started last year in July during Donald Trump’s visit to Paris. It gave social media users something to bite into with an unusual 29-second-long handshake.