Wimbledon Winner Angelique Kerber Shows Off Toned Body on Instagram (PHOTOS)

Tennis player Angelique Kerber has beaten legendary Serena Williams in the Wimbledon final, becoming the first German to win the tournament since Steffi Graff in 1996.

As 30-year-old Kerber held the Venus Rosewater Dish after her 6-3, 6-3 victory over the 23-time Grand Slam holder Serena Williams, her Instagram has seen a massive influx of followers – and the number keeps growing.

Currently, some 529,500 people are enjoying pictures of her tennis lifestyle, as she regularly shares her workout photos and sporting achievements on the social media platform.

This is not the first time that Kerber has dealt a coup de grace to Williams – she also beat her in the 2016 Australian Open final, thus becoming the only player, apart from Serena’s older sister Venus, to beat her twice in a Grand Slam final.

“I cannot describe this feeling because when I was a kid I was always dreaming for this moment. To win Wimbledon, it’s something really special,” Kerber said.

Immediately after her dominating victory Kerber praised her rival for returning to tennis following the tough delivery of her first child and encouraged her not to give up:

“First, I have to say Serena, you’re a great person and a champion. Coming back, you’re such an inspiration for everyone. I’m sure you will have your next grand slam title soon, so congrats for coming back.”

Kerber was not alone in her support for the US tennis star after her first Wimbledon final loss; Williams’ husband, Alexis Ohanian, also posted a heartfelt message on Instagram to say that he’s proud of her, as well as to congratulate the German player:

Back in 2016, Williams and Kerber went head-to-head for the title at Wimbledon, with the US legend defeating her German opponent 7-5, 6-3.