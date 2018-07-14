Angelique Kerber Beats Serena Williams in Wimbledon Women's Singles

German tennis player Angelique Kerber has won her first Wimbledon title after dethroning the 23-time Grand Slam holder Serena Williams from the US in the final.

Kerber, playing in the tournament under number 11 in the final match on Saturday beat Williams, number 25, 6-3 and 6-3.

For 30-year-old Kerber, this is her third victory in the Grand Slam tournament in singles, as she won the Australian and US Opens in 2016.

© REUTERS / Toby Melville Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018. Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during the women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber

Serena Williams fought back, trying to cut the deficit, making the score 3-2 to her advantage.

But her efforts were not enough to change the course of the game, as the tenacious Kerber regained her composure to secure a 6-3 win in the opening set.

Former champion Serena Williams is a sevenfold champion of Wimbledon.

#Breaking Germany’s Angelique Kerber has won the #Wimbledon women’s singles title, beating seven-time champion Serena Williams 6-3 6-3 in the final pic.twitter.com/U3ZeTV86g8 — PA Sport (@pasport) July 14, 2018