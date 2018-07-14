Register
14 July 2018
    Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018. Germany's Angelique Kerber in action during the women's singles final against Serena Williams of the U.S.

    Angelique Kerber Beats Serena Williams in Wimbledon Women's Singles

    German tennis player Angelique Kerber has won her first Wimbledon title after dethroning the 23-time Grand Slam holder Serena Williams from the US in the final.

    Kerber, playing in the tournament under number 11 in the final match on Saturday beat Williams, number 25, 6-3 and 6-3.

    For 30-year-old Kerber, this is her third victory in the Grand Slam tournament in singles, as she won the Australian and US Opens in 2016.

    Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018. Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during the women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber
    Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 14, 2018. Serena Williams of the U.S. reacts during the women's singles final against Germany's Angelique Kerber

    Serena Williams fought back, trying to cut the deficit, making the score 3-2 to her advantage.

    But her efforts were not enough to change the course of the game, as the tenacious Kerber regained her composure to secure a 6-3 win in the opening set.

    Former champion Serena Williams is a sevenfold champion of Wimbledon.

