Politically Motivated Setup? Twitter Abuzz Over Stormy Daniels Arrest

US porn actress Stephanie Clifford, better known as Stormy Daniels, is currently suing President Donald Trump and his personal attorney Michael Cohen over the non-disclosure deal which was ostensibly clinched to hush up the fact of an alleged affair between Daniels and Trump in 2006.

Stormy Daniels has been arrested in a strip club for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while performing at a strip club in Ohio, according to Daniels' lawyer Michael Avenatti.

In a spate of tweets, he described the arrest as "a setup and politically motivated move" which he said "reeks of desperation."

He expressed hope that she will be released on bail "shortly," urging police to have "higher priorities" than conducting a sting operation to detain Daniels.

She was arrested for allegedly allowing a customer to touch her while on stage in a non sexual manner! Are you kidding me? They are devoting law enforcement resources to sting operations for this? There has to be higher priorities!!! #SetUp #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) 12 июля 2018 г.

"We will vehemently contest all charges," Avenatti emphasized.

Twitter netizens have greeted the news with sarcasm, with some calling Daniels' arrest "weird" and others sharing Avenatti's view that the detention was politically motivated.

Undercover cops at a strip club..🤔 That @StormyDaniels just happens to be performing at?? What a coincidence and doesn't sound like a bullshit arrest at all…🙄 — CPO (@HolePuncher762) 12 июля 2018 г.

Why isn't Jim Jordan under arrest for allowing a doctor to touch kids in a very sexual manner without consent, but @StormyDaniels is somehow a criminal? — Cranky Realtor (@acrankyrealtor) 12 июля 2018 г.

She's took this sign too seriously pic.twitter.com/xEBuPhnEVn — Alpha Wolf 🇺🇸 (@Alphawolfspirit) 12 июля 2018 г.

Good God, sure she hasn't done anything wrong. Why can Melania be spread eagle in magazine but, stormy is arrested in a gentleman's club? #Basta — susan (@kukana1229) 12 июля 2018 г.

When does Trump get arrested for his act? — Diane N. Sevenay (@Diane_7A) 12 июля 2018 г.

#StormyDaniels i guess the police had nothing better to do in Columbus…why was she arrested…to deter away from Jim Jordan… The Cops needs to stop arresting on false charges and go round up their on kind on real charges…im sure they must be shooting someone now — John Brown (@nosy25) 12 июля 2018 г.

So weird that Stormy Daniels got arrested today.



So weird. pic.twitter.com/4LehMwvekz — Talia (@2020fight) 12 июля 2018 г.

Absolutely politically motivated. Ridiculous waste of law enforcement time & resources arrested a harmless entertainer. I bet the house was packed too! #basta #freestormy — Kelly Paulsen (@kellylwilson) 12 июля 2018 г.

On January 12, 2018, The Wall Street Journal reported that Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in October 2016, a month before the 2016 presidential election, to stop her from discussing the affair she allegedly had with Trump. The White House vociferously rejects the allegations.