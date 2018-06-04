Register
04 June 2018
    Stormy Daniels

    Stormy Daniels Has Licensed Her Face and Body to Sex Robot Company

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Toglenn / Stormy Daniels
    Society
    As the popular adult film star Stormy Daniels is hitting the twilight of her career at 39, she has found a new way to make substantial earnings. She has licensed her image to a sex robot company, Realdoll.

    The porn star who is suing US President Donald Trump over an alleged “non-disclosure agreement,” has licensed her face and body to the firm. 

    Stormy hit the headlines when she revealed an alleged affair with the US president in 2006 and was barred from talking about it by Trump’s lawyers. Weeks before the election two years ago, she reportedly took $130,000 from Trump's lawyer Michael Cohen not to say anything.

    In this Feb. 11, 2007, file photo, Stormy Daniels arrives for the 49th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
    © AP Photo/ Matt Sayles
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Says Cohen Should Release Trump Audio Recordings to Congress
    The US president doesn't deny paying the money, but he denies having the affair.

    Now the blonde bombshell has made a deal with a California-based tech company Realdoll to create a sex doll in her image, publication the Daily Star reported.

    Realdoll makes and sells replicas of other adult stars, including Lupe Fuentes, Asa Akari, Kaylani Lei, Alektra, Jessica Drake and Samantha Saint.

    The company founded by Matt McMullen, Realbotix, is a subsidiary of Realdoll, which is one of the world’s leading manufacturers of talking AI sex robots whose distinctive personalities are designed to evolve over time.

    Stormy Daniels
    © Photo : realdoll.com
    Stormy Daniels doll

    The Daniels doll, which cost $6,000, is “lifelike and made true to the porn model’s actual measurements,” according to the Realdoll website.

    Daniels has about 150 movies to her credit, and she's a member of three pornography halls of fame. She joined the Adult Video News hall in 2014 alongside a star called Mr. Pete.

    model, election, pornography, affair, sex robots, Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, United States
