Register
02:12 GMT +324 April 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Jessica Drake listens to a question during a news conference at the office of her attorney, Gloria Allred, in Los Angeles on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016.

    Fellow Porn Star Backs Up Stormy Daniels' Claim About 2011 Parking Lot Incident

    © AP Photo/ Ryan Kang
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 20

    Adult film star Jessica Drake confirmed on Monday that fellow actress Stormy Daniels is telling the truth about a 2011 parking lot incident that ended with a man threatening physical violence should Daniels go public about her alleged affair with now-US President Donald Trump.

    Appearing on ABC News' "Good Morning America," Drake stressed that Daniels was being honest about the threat, noting that Daniels had spoken to Drake about it twice.

    "She actually told me about the threat twice," Drake said. "So the first time she told me about the threat was shortly after it happened. She relayed the experience to me. I said something like, ‘I'm so sorry, I can't even imagine. What are you going to do?"

    This April 3, 2017, file photo shows U.S. President Donald Trump's Twitter feed on a computer screen in Washington
    © AP Photo / J. David Ake, File
    Twitter Trolls Get Some New Food After Trump Tweets About Stormy Daniels' Sketch

    The second time that Daniels mentioned the incident to her was in 2016, shortly after Drake came forward with her own sexual misconduct allegations against Trump.

    "She goes, ‘Remember what I told you about all those years ago,'" Drake said. "She goes, ‘Be careful, be really careful. You know, don't be alone.'"

    In October 2016, Drake held a news conference with attorney Gloria Allred and accused Trump of sexually assaulting her and two other acquaintances in 2006 at a golf event in Nevada. Drake claimed at the conference that Trump had "grabbed each of us tightly in a hug and kissed each one of us without asking permission."

    Reflecting on the incident, Drake told GMA that she believed Trump was "vetting us to see which one or how many of us he liked." According to Drake, after they all left, an associate of Trump called her and offered her $10,000 to return. Though Drake had refused, Daniels, who was also at the event, opted to go with Trump.

    "I relayed my experience to her," Drake said of Daniels. "Like, what happened with me after we left the room. At the time that I relayed that experience to her, I didn't yet know of her experience — until she said, ‘He didn't offer to pay me.'"

    U.S. President Donald Trump gives thumbs-up as he returns from Palm Beach, Florida, at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, U.S., March 25, 2018
    © REUTERS / Joshua Roberts
    Top 6 Sexual Scandals Around Trump: From Jill Harth to Stormy Daniels

    Drake later indicated that she has no intention to sell her story or sue 45. She is only speaking up now because she wanted to back up Daniels' claims.

    Allred, who joined Drake during the interview, chimed into the conversation saying that Trump should be mindful of what he goes tweeting about when it comes to her client.

    "If he gets enraged and upset and says something about Jessica that is, in fact, defamatory, then we're gonna need to review our legal options," Allred stated.

    This report comes days after Daniels and her attorney Michael Avenatti released a composite sketch of the man who allegedly threatened her.

    Related:

    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Teases Forensic Sketch of Man Who Threatened Her (PHOTO)
    Trump Seeks Private Arbitration in Stormy Daniels Case
    Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Promises More Details to Come of Alleged Trump Affair
    Cryptic Tweet From Stormy Daniels' Lawyer Hints at Proof of Trump Affair (PHOTO)
    Stormy Daniels Passed 2011 Polygraph Test Regarding Alleged Trump Affair (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    Donald Trump, Stormy Daniels, Jessica Drake, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Ready to Roll
    Vintage Car Rally in Moscow
    Your Mess
    Your Mess
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse