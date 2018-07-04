'It's Coming Home': Memes Sweep Across UK Amid England’s Football Madness

The song was created by indie band Lightning Seeds and two British comedians and was dedicated to the 1996 European Cup in the UK, but has been revived given the English national team’s performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The English national team had secured a spot in the quarterfinals after beating Colombia on July 3.
The popularity of the “Three Lions” song has skyrocketed in England, while the catchy phrase “it's coming home, it's coming” has been heard in the stands of stadiums in Russia, as well as throughout pubs and streets in Britain. The slogan has also been trending on social media.
Even the players of the English national team couldn’t resist the temptation and celebrated their victory over Colombia with the “Three Lions” reference.
No mum, I’m not coming home. It’s… pic.twitter.com/VdFHVoEfTI— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) 3 июля 2018 г.
Some twitter used produced a real “meme bomb,” combining chants with an iconic “Friends” moment.
Even the friends cast know! #itscominghome pic.twitter.com/a2XCTYsHKl— Darren Lyons (@DazzaEFC) 4 июля 2018 г.
The melody featured TV classics:
Thanks to Smithers’ mishap, all of Springfield already knows the outcome of the #WorldCup#FootballsComingHome #ItsComingHome #ENG #England #3Lions pic.twitter.com/u8E1nrHDGq— 2Bit Football (@2bitfootball) 4 июля 2018 г.
And was eventually played by Russian President Vladimir Putin:
Even Putin knows. #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/DY4esUA6vB— Transfer Man (@_transferman) 4 июля 2018 г.
England’s coach, Gareth Southgate, was featured in a romantic screenplay:
"Nobody really thinks it will work, do they?"— Ben Carter (@mrbencarter) 4 июля 2018 г.
"No. You just described every great success story."#ItsComingHome #threelions pic.twitter.com/jKyBgNgr0F
As well as in a classic English comedy – “Love Actually.”
I feel it in my fingers— Jack O'Neill (@MrJack_ONeill) 1 июля 2018 г.
I feel it in my toes
Football is all around me
And so the feeling grows
It's written in the wind
It's everywhere I go
So if you really love football
C'mon and bring it home#ItsComingHome #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HEO0Wnnxs1
His vest, which has become a major fashion hit in Britain, has also got “It's coming home” touch.
Southgate knows #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/Km32jfGr8B— Armchair Sports (@armchairsports_) 4 июля 2018 г.
Others staged a World Cup homecoming 52 years after England won the tournament:
There was a knock at the door this morning.— Rob Jones (@RobertoJonesio) 4 июля 2018 г.
You'll never guess who it was!#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/IyCirddRTy
Or tried to convey the festive spirit in an Indian fashion.
England fans right now 💥🙌🏻 #itscominghome #ENGCOL pic.twitter.com/GEZOuoVycF— feeffuh (@feeffuh) 3 июля 2018 г.
The goalkeeper, who secured the team’s victory in a penalty shootout against Colombia, also deserves a shout-out.
The Creation of Adam(n) good goalkeeper.#ENGCOL #ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/ayxFXzSMVW— Fiona Potigny (@fionapotigny) 3 июля 2018 г.
