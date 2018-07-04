'It's Coming Home': Memes Sweep Across UK Amid England’s Football Madness

The further the English national team climbs up the table at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, the louder the nation chants the 1996 hit “Three Lions,” voted to be one of the best songs about football in the UK.

The song was created by indie band Lightning Seeds and two British comedians and was dedicated to the 1996 European Cup in the UK, but has been revived given the English national team’s performance at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The English national team had secured a spot in the quarterfinals after beating Colombia on July 3.

READ MORE: How England Fans Have Fun in Russia

The popularity of the “Three Lions” song has skyrocketed in England, while the catchy phrase “it's coming home, it's coming” has been heard in the stands of stadiums in Russia, as well as throughout pubs and streets in Britain. The slogan has also been trending on social media.

Even the players of the English national team couldn’t resist the temptation and celebrated their victory over Colombia with the “Three Lions” reference.

​Some twitter used produced a real “meme bomb,” combining chants with an iconic “Friends” moment.

​The melody featured TV classics:

​And was eventually played by Russian President Vladimir Putin:

​England’s coach, Gareth Southgate, was featured in a romantic screenplay:

​As well as in a classic English comedy – “Love Actually.”

I feel it in my fingers

I feel it in my toes

Football is all around me

And so the feeling grows



It's written in the wind

It's everywhere I go

So if you really love football

C'mon and bring it home#ItsComingHome #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HEO0Wnnxs1 — Jack O'Neill (@MrJack_ONeill) 1 июля 2018 г.

​His vest, which has become a major fashion hit in Britain, has also got “It's coming home” touch.

​Others staged a World Cup homecoming 52 years after England won the tournament:

There was a knock at the door this morning.

You'll never guess who it was!#ItsComingHome pic.twitter.com/IyCirddRTy — Rob Jones (@RobertoJonesio) 4 июля 2018 г.

​Or tried to convey the festive spirit in an Indian fashion.

​The goalkeeper, who secured the team’s victory in a penalty shootout against Colombia, also deserves a shout-out.