Register
15:18 GMT +304 July 2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
The English fans have found Lenin

Dumping ‘Lenin', Chanting ‘Sieg Heil': England Fans Have Fun in Russia

© Photo: YouTube/Stas Podushko
World Cup 2018 Russia News
Get short URL
0 02

Ambassadors of the English fan movement to Russia, which is hosting the football World Cup, have been making headlines in recent weeks. From chanting songs about Auschwitz to vandalizing a cherished statue - England fans are paving their road to glory at Russia 2018.

Revolution In Reverse

A video has emerged on Twitter, which shows a group of football fans deriding a senior who they thought looked like Lenin. «It's England, Mr. Lenin!» they were chanting as they lifted the man from the bench and threw him in a trash. One of the fans was wearing the English team's T-shirt.

The video, which may seem disturbing to some people, was likely shot in the Russian capital. Moscow's Spartak Stadium was the site of England's clash with Colombia in the round of 16 on Tuesday, which saw the Three Lions beat the Latin American squad in the penalty shootout.

Defacing Legend's Statue

Earlier on Tuesday, an English football fan was detained by police after scrawling "England" across the statue outside Spartak Stadium dedicated to Fyodor Cherenkov, one of the finest players in Spartak Moscow's history.

Later on, a video was published online, allegedly showing the detained fan who is seen wearing a shirt with the Three Lions badge on it and a Cross of St. George flag wrapped around his head. "I'm so sorry, I feel embarrassed," he said. "I respect the history, and had I known this would offend people I would never have done it, and I wholly apologize."

Party Like an English

The act of vandalism came around two weeks after the internet was hit by a video showing English fans in a Volgograd bar, performing Nazi salutes and singing an anti-Semitic song with references to Hitler and Auschwitz. One of them was banned from attending football matches abroad for five years by a court in Leicester.

READ MORE: England Fans Banned From World Cup For Anti-Semitic Songs and Nazi Salutes

Almost Made It

The Nazi-style bar party was a follow-up to an incident in which two British fans were taken off a train travelling to Volgograd. One of the men was detained after he had an argument with a police officer, and the other one cut his hand and was taken to hospital after he punched a window. Both were charged with minor hooliganism and public drunkenness.

The volunteer meets fans before World Cup 2018 soccer match between the national teams of Tunisia and England at the railway station in Volgograd
© Sputnik / Alexander Kryazhev
Two British Men Removed From Train Traveling to Russia's Volgograd For World Cup

Ahead of the World Cup, the UK Foreign Affairs Committee warned that "racist and/or homophobic intimidation, violence from hooligans and anti-British hostility" may put fans' safety at risk.  The statement came after the UK-Russia relations reached an unprecedented low following the Skripal poisoning and tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats.

Related:

Female Brazilian Fans at World Cup in Russia: We Feel Safe Here (VIDEO)
French Fans Watching Match Against Argentina in World Cup's Round of 16 (VIDEO)
Sex Shop Representative Enumerates Goods World Cup Fans Buy
Girl Power: Brazilian Fans Create Online Group to Come for World Cup
Tags:
fans, hooligans, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Vladimir Lenin, Russia, Colombia, England
Community standardsDiscussion
Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
  • Сomment

World Cup News

All news

Recommended

Multimedia

Register
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Password recovery
captcha
Log inPrivacy Policy
Registration
Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Registration
avatar

Hello, !

Log in
I have a Sputniknews.com account
Delete account
Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
YesNo
Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
Close
Community standards

The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

A user comment will be deleted if it:

  • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
  • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
  • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
  • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
  • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
  • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
  • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
  • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
  • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
  • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
  • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
  • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
  • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
  • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
  • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
  • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
  • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
  • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
  • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

The letter must contain:

  • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
  • User ID
  • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

Log in
RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
Ok
Sputnik push notifications

Get push notifications from Sputnik International

AcceptRefuse