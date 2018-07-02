Twitter in Awe After Subašić, Schmeichel Keepers Play in Croatia-Denmark Match

Croatia won in a penalty shootout after a super-intense match with Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, passing into the quarter-finals at 2018 FIFA World Cup to play against Russia on July 7.

The two teams were running neck and neck up until the penalty shootout, where Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subašić parried three penalties against his opposite number Kasper Schmeichel's two saves.

READ MORE: Croatia Beat Denmark 3-2 After Penalty Shootout at FIFA World Cup Match

The dramatic match caused mayhem on Twitter, where fans, still shocked by the departure of Ronaldo's and Messi's teams from the previous day and Russia's just-completed penalty shootout victory over Spain, were finished off by the suspense in the Denmark-Croatia battle and the spectacular play of the teams' keepers Subašić and Schmeichel.

Yesterday was Goat slaughtering day,

Today has been Penalty day,

Wonder wat day 2moro will be……. #CRODEN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wBBcUzZ1w5 — _Passer-by__ (@lowk3yself) July 1, 2018

This match had suspense than most movies #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/7UJfVObXru — Zunash (@ZonashMir) July 1, 2018

This match had suspense than most movies #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/9BdI1iuTuw — Teiko (@thefanchoco_) July 1, 2018

This was a close match. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/3FdNqznyHT — Hosxiu (@Amster1051) July 1, 2018

This game almost gave me a heart attack! #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/QOqQK68aD5 — lyd (@Lyd_lydia1) July 1, 2018

This World Cup be like….and we are still in the Rd of 16. Some drama!#Worldcup #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/OEoNKQpMdT — Yashaswa Aryan (@yashaswaaryan) July 1, 2018

​Many were particularly amazed by the penalty shootout which revealed both of the goalkeepers remarkable abilities.

Keepers were sensational in the shootout tbh #CRODEN — Raynaldo (@ElRayy07) July 1, 2018

🇭🇷WE DID IT!!!🇭🇷 I swear the stress during the penalties took 5 years off my life #CRODEN — 🌈🇭🇷 (@aspen_skye_) July 1, 2018

Subasic & Schmeichel deserve all the credits for tonight, both are amazing goalkeepers 😍😍👏 #CRODEN #WorldCup — Krisztina | Klayley deserved better 💔 (@xtinap1) July 1, 2018

Somebody please tell Schmeichel that he's a great Goalkeeper no matter what😍👏Good one🙌#CRODEN — Bosslady👑🇳🇬 (@AnieTikz) July 1, 2018

​Kasper Schmeichel was named man of the match after their round of 16 game, to the joy of fans.

​The 2018 FIFA World Cup match took place in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday. Croatia will now play against Russia in the quarter-final game on July 7 while Denmark leaves the tournament.