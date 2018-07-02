Twitter in Awe After Subašić, Schmeichel Keepers Play in Croatia-Denmark Match

The two teams were running neck and neck up until the penalty shootout, where Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subašić parried three penalties against his opposite number Kasper Schmeichel's two saves.
The dramatic match caused mayhem on Twitter, where fans, still shocked by the departure of Ronaldo's and Messi's teams from the previous day and Russia's just-completed penalty shootout victory over Spain, were finished off by the suspense in the Denmark-Croatia battle and the spectacular play of the teams' keepers Subašić and Schmeichel.
Yesterday was Goat slaughtering day,— _Passer-by__ (@lowk3yself) July 1, 2018
Today has been Penalty day,
Wonder wat day 2moro will be……. #CRODEN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/wBBcUzZ1w5
This match had suspense than most movies #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/7UJfVObXru— Zunash (@ZonashMir) July 1, 2018
This match had suspense than most movies #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/9BdI1iuTuw— Teiko (@thefanchoco_) July 1, 2018
This was a close match. I was on the edge of my seat the whole time. #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/3FdNqznyHT— Hosxiu (@Amster1051) July 1, 2018
#CRODEN Those Penalties got me like pic.twitter.com/FuIiHwJtDQ— Lily Pearls🌹🌷🌹 (@sebati_trudy) July 1, 2018
This game almost gave me a heart attack! #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/QOqQK68aD5— lyd (@Lyd_lydia1) July 1, 2018
Me watching the final moments of #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/RO70Gf7kWM— bird (@itsabirdnow) July 1, 2018
This World Cup be like….and we are still in the Rd of 16. Some drama!#Worldcup #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/OEoNKQpMdT— Yashaswa Aryan (@yashaswaaryan) July 1, 2018
That was intense #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/mkOCcDWsQd— João (@joao_diogo) July 1, 2018
What a game this was……#WorldCup #CRODEN pic.twitter.com/d6MOVfqZLj— SirCaustic_Soda (@SirCaustic_Soda) July 1, 2018
Many were particularly amazed by the penalty shootout which revealed both of the goalkeepers remarkable abilities.
Keepers were sensational in the shootout tbh #CRODEN— Raynaldo (@ElRayy07) July 1, 2018
🇭🇷WE DID IT!!!🇭🇷 I swear the stress during the penalties took 5 years off my life #CRODEN— 🌈🇭🇷 (@aspen_skye_) July 1, 2018
that #CRODEN penalty shootout pic.twitter.com/ALn6A54o3Y— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) July 1, 2018
Exactly 😂😂😂#CRODEN #كرواتيا_الدنمارك pic.twitter.com/9bIELCpbat— — سسييعيود. (@Skhh1471) July 1, 2018
Subasic & Schmeichel deserve all the credits for tonight, both are amazing goalkeepers 😍😍👏 #CRODEN #WorldCup— Krisztina | Klayley deserved better 💔 (@xtinap1) July 1, 2018
Somebody please tell Schmeichel that he's a great Goalkeeper no matter what😍👏Good one🙌#CRODEN— Bosslady👑🇳🇬 (@AnieTikz) July 1, 2018
Kasper Schmeichel was named man of the match after their round of 16 game, to the joy of fans.
Kasper Schmeichel takes the final @Budweiser #ManoftheMatch award of the day 👏#CRODEN #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/2XfblBT7ki— FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 1, 2018
The 2018 FIFA World Cup match took place in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday. Croatia will now play against Russia in the quarter-final game on July 7 while Denmark leaves the tournament.
