03:30 GMT +302 July 2018
    Football. World Cup-2018. Croatia-Dania match

    Twitter in Awe After Subašić, Schmeichel Keepers Play in Croatia-Denmark Match

    Croatia won in a penalty shootout after a super-intense match with Denmark in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday, passing into the quarter-finals at 2018 FIFA World Cup to play against Russia on July 7.

    The two teams were running neck and neck up until the penalty shootout, where Croatia goalkeeper Danijel Subašić parried three penalties against his opposite number Kasper Schmeichel's two saves.

    The dramatic match caused mayhem on Twitter, where fans, still shocked by the departure of Ronaldo's and Messi's teams from the previous day and Russia's just-completed penalty shootout victory over Spain, were finished off by the suspense in the Denmark-Croatia battle and the spectacular play of the teams' keepers Subašić and Schmeichel.

    ​Many were particularly amazed by the penalty shootout which revealed both of the goalkeepers remarkable abilities.

    ​Kasper Schmeichel was named man of the match after their round of 16 game, to the joy of fans.

    ​The 2018 FIFA World Cup match took place in Nizhny Novgorod on Sunday. Croatia will now play against Russia in the quarter-final game on July 7 while Denmark leaves the tournament.

    Tags:
    penalty, soccer, football, 2018 FIFA World Cup, Russia, Denmark, Croatia, Nizhny Novgorod
