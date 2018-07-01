Croatia vs Denmark 1-1 After First Half as Goals Light up First Minutes of Match

The winner of the game will face Russia that has historically won the match against Spain after 4-3 in the penalty shootout.

Croatia and Denmark have scored one goal each just three minutes after their round of 16 match had kicked off in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod. Danish defender Mathias Jørgensen scored the first goal just seconds after the game started, while a second goal by Mario Mandžukić helped Croatia tie the game.



In the World Cup group stage, Croatia won all the three matches, turning into the leader of Group D with a maximum nine points. Denmark, in its turn, finished second in Group C with a total of five points, advancing to the knockout stage for the first time since 2002.

The winner of the current round of 16 match will meet Russia, which has defeated Spain 4-3 in the penalty shootout, on July 7.

