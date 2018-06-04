TV Host Jon Stewart Defends Colleague Who Called Ivanka Trump a 'Feckless C*nt'

Samantha Bee, comedian and TV host, has already apologized to Ivanka Trump on Twitter for using an expletive on her show, which came after the president’s daughter posted a picture with her son on social media amid a missing immigrant children scandal.

During a Q&A session at the Clusterfest comedy festival in San Francisco, the former Daily Show host, Jon Stewart, stood up for his colleague Samantha Bee, who slammed Ivanka Trump during her show as a “feckless c*nt” last week.

“They don’t give a sh*t about the word ‘c*nt’. That is probably – he says that instead of ‘please,’ I’m guessing,” The Daily Beast cited Stewart as saying.

The report by The Daily Beast indicated that Stewart seemed to imply that Bee didn’t have to apologize, as there is nothing anyone can do to “make them give up this ‘We’re the real victims’ game,” because “it’s a game, it’s a strategy, and it’s working.”

Some social media users rebuked Stewart for his outburst…

Jon Stewart is suddenly the moral compass for the country this morning? No. He is just phoning in a favor for an old friend who happens to have skank mouth and lower ratings than infomercial channels at 4 am. Sponsors dropping like flies. pic.twitter.com/rRxis3A7eh — Subdivided Double Agent 🇺🇸 🕆🆘🔜 (@IrishMaga) 4 июня 2018 г.

REALLY?!



C’mon JON, all politics aside she called a member of the first family a CUNT.



How can you defend that on ANY LEVEL?!



Its just DESPICABLE.#goAWAYalready



Jon Stewart Defends Samantha Bee, The Hollywood Reporterhttps://apple.news/AxqyD2XNvSbyRPSgFIrPxlg — RALPH CIRELLA (@RALPHsGEEKTIME) 4 июня 2018 г.

If someone calls ur daughter a c*** would u sing the same tune? — Oberto Carlos (@ObertoCarlos74) 4 июня 2018 г.

…while others voiced their support for the TV host:

You go, Jon. Always strong, always correct. Bless you old friend. 🇺🇸 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) 4 июня 2018 г.

The C word was being used about Hillary on t-shirts at trump rallies. I never heard trump say a single word against that. Jon Stewart is right. — Sharon_Brown (@Sharon_Brown) 4 июня 2018 г.

Nobody does really😒 It's a widely used non-issue in Europe & around the 🌎 more than b*tch is said on TV here…sorta like #AMERICANS saying "Ass" or "A-hole" 🇺🇸 — R. F. Glover (@Gloseeker) 4 июня 2018 г.

Ivanka was slammed for tweeting a picture of herself holding her two-year-old son amid reports about children being taken away from their parents by US border agents.

“You know, Ivanka, that’s a beautiful photo of you and your child, but let me just say, one mother to another, do something about your dad’s immigration practices you feckless c*nt,” Bee said.

Bee’s comments have caused an avalanche of reactions on social media and beyond, including a strong backlash from the White House and President Donald Trump himself.

“The language used by Samantha Bee last night is vile and vicious. The collective silence by the left and its media allies is appalling. Her disgusting comments and show are not fit for broadcast, and executives at Time Warner and TBS must demonstrate that such explicit profanity about female members of this administration will not be condoned on its network,” the White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.