Twitter Seethes as TV Host Apologizes For Calling Ivanka Trump a 'Feckless C**t'

A popular comedian and TV personality offered her apologies to Ivanka Trump for using an expletive while verbally attacking her.

Samantha Bee, comedian and host of her own TV show, called Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, blasted Ivanka Trump during the show by calling her a "feckless c*nt" – a term that BBC described as "widely viewed as the most offensive epithet to call a woman."

She reportedly made that statement while chastising Ivanka over migrant issues in the United States.

Bee later apologized to Ivanka on Twitter for using an expletive, saying that she "crossed a line" and deeply regrets it.

I would like to sincerely apologize to Ivanka Trump and to my viewers for using an expletive on my show to describe her last night. It was inappropriate and inexcusable. I crossed a line, and I deeply regret it. — Samantha Bee (@iamsambee) 31 мая 2018 г.

​Some people blasted Bee on social media, comparing her outburst to the recent scandal involving Roseanne Barr.

Too late for you to pretend to have character or class. You should be fired, destroyed by all media outlets and have your show immediately cancelled, just like Roseanne. Or will the double standard continue? #Roseanne #SamanthaBee #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder — jonh142881 (@jonh142881) 1 июня 2018 г.

You do not regret it and this is a fake apology! — Paul Inouye (@pinouye50) 1 июня 2018 г.

Yeah…your really sorry…and you ARE really sorry…You know…I have never heard of you until today…I hope I never hear your name again…I may vomit… — robinrr (@robinrrobbins) 1 июня 2018 г.

​Others, however, defended Bee, claiming that she didn’t have to apologize at all.

Trump called Sally Yates the same word Samantha Bee used to describe Ivanka.



The media didn’t care about that though. — John G Acosta (@JohnGAcosta1) 1 июня 2018 г.

A friend of mine said: "It's actually it's MLK Jr.'s take:

"I have a dream…will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character." Barr's comment was about the color of Jarrett's skin. Bee's comment was about the content of Ivanka's character." — catbyte 🌊 (@catbyte08) 1 июня 2018 г.

It was awesome and I cheered in my living room. No need to apologize and I’m sure @kathygriffin could give you some advice here. — Lisa (@Sufisdance) 1 июня 2018 г.