Watch Out, Mark! Twitter Ablaze Over Hillary Clinton's Desire to Be Facebook CEO

Speaking at Harvard University on Friday, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, didn’t hesitate to say that she wouldn’t mind running Facebook.

“It’s the biggest news platform in the world. We can listen to really brilliant experienced writers like David Ignatius [Washington Post columnist] and try to keep up with the news, but most people in our country get their news, true or not, from Facebook,” Clinton explained.

Social media users went bananas over her announcement, with many taking her words seriously…

If Hillary becomes part of Facebook in ANY capacity, that is when I get rid of Facebook once and for all. — Doug (@DougOliveira16) 26 мая 2018 г.

If facebook hires her as a CEO they will lose so many subscribers it will put them out of business.If she's hired I will never use facebook again. — Fred Merlin Klepinger Jr (@FredKlepinger) 26 мая 2018 г.

You and 60,000,000 others I suspect — Col. “Bat” Guano🇺🇸 (@RonRichter10) 26 мая 2018 г.

…while others supported her, calling on Mark Zuckerberg to “step aside”:

Thank you, HRC, for yet another vision of what is possible. Zuckerdude, time to step aside! We need an adult at the helm of your media company. — Amy Morgenstern (@AmyM415) 26 мая 2018 г.

Hillary keeps on giving me more reasons to love her more (if that’s possible) #StillWithHer #SheWon — R🍩binRN𗁱 (@chirprn) 25 мая 2018 г.

Make it happen. — Jason Consolidation (@tgconsolidation) 25 мая 2018 г.

Some turned to sarcasm, using an arsenal of the best gifs they had in store while reacting to her words:

She can’t even run her emails right let alone Facebook 😂 — Chris Hitchcock (@Chris_Hitchcock) 26 мая 2018 г.

Hillary Clinton couldn’t even run an effective campaign (twice) and now she wants to be the CEO of Facebook. 😂 — Oliver McGee PhD MBA (@OliverMcGee) 26 мая 2018 г.

She’d love the encrypted messenger service. — Lee Kayley (@LeeKayley) 26 мая 2018 г.

Since the 2016 election in the US, Facebook has faced a barrage of criticism for the role it allegedly played in spreading fake news, influencing the outcome of the vote.