10:23 GMT +321 May 2018
    Hillary Clinton speaks during the ninth annual Women in the World Summit, Friday, April 13, 2018, in New York

    'If You Can't Beat 'Em': WATCH Hillary Clinton Putting on Russian Ushanka Hat

    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    US
    During her Class Day speech at Yale University, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, threw bits of shade at her rival Donald Trump.

    Addressing the class of 2018, Clinton made an observation that students were wearing the over-the-top hats in line with tradition, and intriguingly said she had  “brought a hat too.”

    “A Russian hat,” Clinton said pulling out a Ushanka to the laughter and applause of the audience, and added, “Look, I mean, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

    Clinton was apparently referencing the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election.

    Many social media users, however, were not as thrilled by her jab:

    While others thought Clinton was hilarious:

    She also took to irony as she started the speech, smiling at her own unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2016, referring to the state of Michigan, where she lost to Trump by just over 10,000 votes.

    “I am thrilled for all of you, even the three of you who live in Michigan and didn’t request your absentee ballots in time,” Clinton said.

    The former secretary of State, who graduated from Yale Law School in 1973, used her speech to talk about her loss to the sitting president.

    "No, I'm not over it. I still think about the 2016 election. I still regret the mistakes I made. I still think, though, that understanding what happened in such a weird and wild election in American history will help us defend our democracy in the future."

    Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during the Book Expo event in New York Thursday, June 1, 2017
    © AP Photo / Craig Ruttle
    Ex-FBI Chief Comey: I Was Operating in a World Where Hillary Was Going to Win
    In her book, entitled “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton has drawn up a wide-ranging list of reasons for her loss in the election. She blamed Russian inteference, as well as former FBI Director James Comey, who wrote a letter to Congress informing that he had resumed the probe into her mishandling of classified material on her personal email server while she served as secretary of state, for her defeat.

    Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in the US presidential vote, dismissing the accusations as “absurd.” Trump, whose campaign has been under a probe for a year in what he's described as a “witch hunt" said he believed Clinton was the one who sided with Russia to get dirt on her rival.

