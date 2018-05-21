'If You Can't Beat 'Em': WATCH Hillary Clinton Putting on Russian Ushanka Hat

During her Class Day speech at Yale University, the 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, Hillary Clinton, threw bits of shade at her rival Donald Trump.

Addressing the class of 2018, Clinton made an observation that students were wearing the over-the-top hats in line with tradition, and intriguingly said she had “brought a hat too.”

“A Russian hat,” Clinton said pulling out a Ushanka to the laughter and applause of the audience, and added, “Look, I mean, if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em.”

Clinton was apparently referencing the ongoing investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into Russia’s alleged meddling in the US election.

@HillaryClinton just pulled out a Russian hat during her speech to @Yale graduates. “If you can’t beat them, join them,” she joked. Clearly trolling @realDonaldTrump. pic.twitter.com/td06yN1ZhG — Joshua Teddleton (@joshteddleton) 20 мая 2018 г.

Many social media users, however, were not as thrilled by her jab:

I wish @HillaryClinton would just stop. This is not helpful behavior. — Bobbi Luna (@bobbiluna1960) 20 мая 2018 г.

The Presidency didnt work out, book sales flopped, now she is trying stand up comedy? Girl, the world is already laughing at you but its not for your corny jokes. — FA (@elmooserino) 21 мая 2018 г.

How awful to be so political at these kids commencement. — Elaine Kisler (@Rightwingmom) 21 мая 2018 г.

We know, Hillary. Time for you to seek professional help. Normal adults are able to move on but you are stuck in time. — Sandra Hawkins (@ShamanHawkins1) 20 мая 2018 г.

We know you aren't over it, lady. You constantly pop up to remind us all about your tears. Which no one cares about. — Edward (@Lovablejerk07) 20 мая 2018 г.

While others thought Clinton was hilarious:

@HillaryClinton

Folks, per CNN, Hillary gave a speech at Yale, and in trolling Donald,

showed a Russian hat. My hat is off to her! 👠 — Stephanie Renee (@Steph56Renee) 20 мая 2018 г.

Perfect, a Ushanka, perfect. By far the most qualified, and she's got an awesome sense of humor to boot. I 💗 Hillary #StillWithHer — Tammaria Blue (@Tammariablue) 20 мая 2018 г.

Watching Hillary Clinton speak at @Yale commencement. All the grads wear crazy hats and HRC says, “I brought my hat, too. It’s a Russian hat. I figure if you can’t beat ‘em, join ‘em!” 🤣🤣🤣 — Jamie Hersch (@JamieHersch) 20 мая 2018 г.

NOW she's got jokes??!?!?? This was AWESOME!🤣😂 — Duncan Idaho (@didahous) 20 мая 2018 г.

She also took to irony as she started the speech, smiling at her own unsuccessful presidential campaign in 2016, referring to the state of Michigan, where she lost to Trump by just over 10,000 votes.

“I am thrilled for all of you, even the three of you who live in Michigan and didn’t request your absentee ballots in time,” Clinton said.

The former secretary of State, who graduated from Yale Law School in 1973, used her speech to talk about her loss to the sitting president.

"No, I'm not over it. I still think about the 2016 election. I still regret the mistakes I made. I still think, though, that understanding what happened in such a weird and wild election in American history will help us defend our democracy in the future."

In her book, entitled “What Happened,” Hillary Clinton has drawn up a wide-ranging list of reasons for her loss in the election. She blamed Russian inteference, as well as former FBI Director James Comey, who wrote a letter to Congress informing that he had resumed the probe into her mishandling of classified material on her personal email server while she served as secretary of state, for her defeat.

Moscow has repeatedly denied any involvement in the US presidential vote, dismissing the accusations as “absurd.” Trump, whose campaign has been under a probe for a year in what he's described as a “witch hunt" said he believed Clinton was the one who sided with Russia to get dirt on her rival.