Media Speculate About Meghan Markle Seeking US Presidency Few Years Ago

A few days after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a media report suggested that the latter might be harboring presidential ambitions.

A former close associate to Meghan Markle, the newly minted Duchess of Sussex and wife to British Prince Harry, said that she may aspire to become the president of the United States, according to The Daily Mail.

"Meghan was quite clear that she wanted to be president one day," the source said.

Earlier in 2015 Markle also reportedly told a journalist named Piers Morgan that as a kid, she "wanted to be either the president or a news broadcaster" like him.

A spokesman for the Duchess of Sussex refuted these claims, insisting that the aforementioned conversation with Markle’s ex-associate described in The Daily Mail’s article was "fictitious."

However, the article’s author claimed that he isn’t the only person who heard rumors about Marke’s alleged political ambitions.

"Her friends and associates affirm that she is a political animal,” former Times editor Sir Simon Jenkins said. Such is her fame, she could perfectly well follow a route taken by a certain Ronald Reagan. She might lead for the Democrats against a Republican Ivanka Trump. All I can say is, why not?"

A royal historian cited by the newspaper pointed out that it would be difficult for Meghan to become involved in US politics while married to Harry.

"It is a pretty strong rule that members of the Royal Family keep out of politics," he explained.