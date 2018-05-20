Royal Wedding Hunger Games: WATCH Guests Order Pizzas to Windsor Castle

Prince Charles had reportedly arranged a strictly organic evening meal for the exclusive guests at Frogmore House on May 19 evening.

The Royal wedding has reportedly been celebrated at two receptions — the first, hosted by Prince Charles, the second the Queen — in front of 600 guests, while Elton John performed a song.

Famous guests celebrated the Royal couple tying the knot by drinking themed cocktails, eating up-scale fast food and watching a spectacular fireworks display while dancing to a top DJ.

However, a video captured by passers-by shows two Pizza Express Workers dragging a box full of Pizza Express trays through the crowded streets.

After hewing a passage through the crowd of Royalists, the armed police allowed them to enter the grounds.

​

Prince Harry with his new wife arrived at the lavish reception, where 200 close friends and family were waiting for them, in an open-top Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.