Royal Wedding Hunger Games: WATCH Guests Order Pizzas to Windsor Castle

The Royal wedding has reportedly been celebrated at two receptions — the first, hosted by Prince Charles, the second the Queen — in front of 600 guests, while Elton John performed a song.
However, a video captured by passers-by shows two Pizza Express Workers dragging a box full of Pizza Express trays through the crowded streets.
After hewing a passage through the crowd of Royalists, the armed police allowed them to enter the grounds.
Prince Harry with his new wife arrived at the lavish reception, where 200 close friends and family were waiting for them, in an open-top Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex depart Windsor Castle for a reception hosted by The Prince of Wales at Frogmore House, in a silver blue Jaguar E-Type Concept Zero. This vehicle was originally manufactured in 1968, and has since been converted to electric power #RoyalWedding pic.twitter.com/hRrxEUlFlJ— Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) 19 мая 2018 г.
