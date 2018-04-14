OperationDesertStormy: Trump Schooled on Twitter Over Syria Strike Gloating

Donald Trump's "Mission Accomplished!" tweeting following this morning's tripartite attack on Syria over a false flag 'chemical attack' in Eastern Ghouta has caused an angry response on social media, including among the president's former supporters.

Trump's tweets on the attack called it a "perfectly executed strike." The president thanked France and the UK for their help, and gloated that the US military was now being built up into the "the finest that our Country has ever had."

A perfectly executed strike last night. Thank you to France and the United Kingdom for their wisdom and the power of their fine Military. Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 апреля 2018 г.

So proud of our great Military which will soon be, after the spending of billions of fully approved dollars, the finest that our Country has ever had. There won’t be anything, or anyone, even close! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 14 апреля 2018 г.

The tweets came after Saturday morning's US, British and French cruise missile strike attack on Damascus and Homs amid unproven claims that Syrian government troops attacked militants with chemical weapons in Douma. The strikes preempted the arrival of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons experts in Douma on Saturday to investigate the allegations.

Trump's tweet has caused a backlash, with users particularly troubled by the use of the Bushesque 'Mission Accomplished' rhetoric.

Air strike over. Done. "Mission accomplished".



97% of U.S. deaths in Iraq came after Bush announced "mission accomplished."



Just saying. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Users asked the president why he was bombing a country that was bearing the brunt of the fight against the terrorists, and what this attack could possibly accomplish.

Trump launches airstrikes on the Syrian Army in #Damascus. Why is the US bombing the people who are fighting ISIS and protecting Syrian Christians? One of the reasons I voted for Trump is because he promised to stay out of Syria. I did not vote for this. — Makada 🇺🇸 (@_Makada_) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Hundreds of millions wasted for a pointless attack that risked a lot but achieved nothing.



Now jihadists have more motivation to carry out chemical weapons attacks. https://t.co/rSlvRsmO5Q — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Others accused him of being a hypocrite, and reminded him of his own pledge not to engage America in military conflicts around the world, and his criticisms of previous administrations that did so.

Someone needs to remind Trump that he was voted in to put America first and end needless foreign wars, not to act as ISIS's air force. — Brandon Richey (@whackacommie) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Some users also suggested the attack had nothing to do with Syria, and was really about the scandals Trump is facing at home, including his alleged fling with porn star Stormy Daniels.

The #SyriaStrikes are nothing but wag the dog politics to turn attention from the Mueller investigation and sex scandals.



Let’s just call this….



OPERATION DESERT STORMY#OperationDesertStormy pic.twitter.com/MIUg1oclVP — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) 14 апреля 2018 г.

Recognizing that the American president was likely facing intense pressure from advisers pushing him to war in Syria, users pointed out that Trump "had a way out," but unfortunately didn't take it.

Trump had a way out. Don't react hysterically to the media reports of the fake gas attack. Wait for the OPCW investigation. When they find nothing, make fun of the fake news media. But instead he let himself get pushed around by the likes of Bonkers Bolton. #NeoconDon — Mike Enoch 🇷🇸🇳🇴🇺🇸 (@mikeenochsback) 14 апреля 2018 г.

🔴 71 of your 103 missiles were shot down. Children play in the street in their wreckage. You have squandered many millions of American taxpayers' money on an operation which achieved NOTHING except exposing you as a war criminal and a LIAR. pic.twitter.com/jCWqgt7ZIZ — 🎹 Franz Schubert (@fluoresenz) 14 апреля 2018 г.

According to a Russian Defense Ministry report, the US, the UK and France launched a total of 103 cruise missiles against Syria. 71 of these were reportedly shot down by Syria's air defenses.