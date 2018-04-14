Register
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a forum called Generation Next at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2018

    #OperationDesertStormy: Trump Schooled on Twitter Over Syria Strike Gloating

    © REUTERS / Leah Millis
    Donald Trump's "Mission Accomplished!" tweeting following this morning's tripartite attack on Syria over a false flag 'chemical attack' in Eastern Ghouta has caused an angry response on social media, including among the president's former supporters.

    Trump's tweets on the attack called it a "perfectly executed strike." The president thanked France and the UK for their help, and gloated that the US military was now being built up into the "the finest that our Country has ever had."

    The tweets came after Saturday morning's US, British and French cruise missile strike attack on Damascus and Homs amid unproven claims that Syrian government troops attacked militants with chemical weapons in Douma. The strikes preempted the arrival of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons experts in Douma on Saturday to investigate the allegations.

    Trump's tweet has caused a backlash, with users particularly troubled by the use of the Bushesque 'Mission Accomplished' rhetoric. 

    Users asked the president why he was bombing a country that was bearing the brunt of the fight against the terrorists, and what this attack could possibly accomplish. 

    Others accused him of being a hypocrite, and reminded him of his own pledge not to engage America in military conflicts around the world, and his criticisms of previous administrations that did so.

    Some users also suggested the attack had nothing to do with Syria, and was really about the scandals Trump is facing at home, including his alleged fling with porn star Stormy Daniels. 

    Recognizing that the American president was likely facing intense pressure from advisers pushing him to war in Syria, users pointed out that Trump "had a way out," but unfortunately didn't take it.

    According to a Russian Defense Ministry report, the US, the UK and France launched a total of 103 cruise missiles against Syria. 71 of these were reportedly shot down by Syria's air defenses.

    Tags:
    reaction, tweet, airstrike, Donald Trump, Syria, United States
