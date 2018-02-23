Ukraine Debate Sparks Epic Rumble Live on Russian TV (VIDEO)

In a live political talk show on Russian television, a war of words between Ukrainian political scientist Dmitry Suvorov and German lawmaker Andreas Maurer over the situation in eastern Ukraine led to a big-time brawl.

A video has been released showing a fight take place during the latest release of the online political talk show Mesto Vstrechi (the Meeting Place) on the Russian channel NTV.

Initially, the conflict began with a war of words between German MP Andreas Maurer and Ukrainian political scientist Dmitry Suvorov.

Maurer cited the ongoing shelling in eastern Ukraine's Donbass region, which he claimed killed at least 200 children there – something that was vehemently denied by Suvorov, who demanded relevant photographs as evidence.

In an attempt to calm Suvorov, talk show host Andrey Norkin tried to grab him by the shoulder, in what was followed by a mass rumble which saw some falling on the floor.

The current military conflict in Ukraine started in 2014 after residents of the country' eastern Donbass region refused to recognize the new Ukrainian government, which seized power in what they said was a coup.

READ MORE: Russia Steadfast on Remaining Guarantor of Minsk Accords on Eastern Ukraine

In February 2015, the parties to the conflict signed the Minsk peace accords to end the fighting, but the situation in the region remains tense as the sides continue to accuse each other of breaking the truce.

The Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine's parliament) is well known by internet video watchers worldwide for being a tough place, where fistfights can break out at any moment.