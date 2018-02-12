Big Fat UK Royal Wedding: The Obamas Over the Trumps? What Will Melania Wear?

Will Prince William be attending? What about Donald Trump? Meghan is from the US after all… Prince Harry and fiancee American actress Meghan Markle have released more details about their wedding, causing an online commotion among royal family critics and fans.

According to Kensington Palace, the wedding service will begin at 12 noon at St. George's Chapel, located on the grounds of Windsor Castle – top choice for various royal events.

The ceremony will be conducted by the Dean of Windsor will conduct, while the Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows.

The wedding service will begin at 12noon at St George's Chapel. The Dean of Windsor will conduct the service and The Archbishop of Canterbury will officiate as the couple make their vows. pic.twitter.com/dTS56fy22c — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018​

The 'big day' itinerary includes a "short journey" by carriage through the town of Windsor, leaving the castle at 1:00 pm (1200 GMT).

They hope this short journey will provide an opportunity for more people to come together around Windsor and to enjoy the atmosphere of this special day. pic.twitter.com/z8fukP2nea — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) February 12, 2018​

Following the carriage procession, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join their guests at the St. George's Hall reception.

Online users have responded to the announcement swiftly.

I woke up early for Charles & Diana, Andrew & Sarah, William & Kate, I can definitely do the same for Harry & Meghan. 😊 — Sera (@Sera188) February 12, 2018

They better not close Windsor Castle before we get a butchers hook at it. — John Weatherly (@Weatho69) February 12, 2018​

petition for “The Princess Diaries 3: The Royal Wedding” I just need Anne Hathaway, Chris Pine, and Heather Matarazzo on board — haley ♥️ (@haleyhatfield) February 11, 2018​

Even better, there'll be a maternity hospital to stand outside again soon. Bet you can't wait. — Rev. Paul Farnhill (@RevPaulCA) February 8, 2018​

Speculation over the wedding guestlist has also surfaced on Twitter.

Here's a question: Do you think POTUS Trump and FLOTUS Melania will get an invite to the royal wedding of #PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle in May? After all she IS an American! #RoyalWedding2018 #royals #weddings — Producer Lightning (@LightningMarita) January 7, 2018​

Question 1: Will Trump get invited to the royal wedding?

Question 2: What will Melania wear OMG? — Steven Kiernan (@StevKiernan) December 16, 2017​

Bloody hell, Trump and Melania are gonna have to be invited to the Royal Wedding? IVANKA DOESNT DESERVE TO GO.



The only couple I wanna see SLAY is Michelle and Barack thank you. — Sheri-Ann Brandy 🍉 (@brandysheri) November 27, 2017​

Hard to think of anybody who represents this more than Prince Harry, who lives in a palace and is funded by the taxpayer. At least Trump grew up paying his own way. — Sam 🌺 (@SunnygladeClose) February 12, 2018​

Who will be invited to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding? The juiciest debate has been over invites for rival U.S. presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/M2pvatjaGY — *Dr Barkat SOOMRO* (@DrBarkatSoomro) February 12, 2018​

The royal wedding bells will be ringing on the same day as the 2018 Football Association (FA) Cup Final, a major sports event in Britain. Football fans have been reassured that the two happenings won't clash, as the match traditionally kicks off later in the day. Harry's brother Prince William usually attends the cup final being the FA president.

Now that we know it's a midday kick off for the #RoyalWedding we've odds of 2/1 on @Betfair that Prince William can do the double and make it to the FA Cup final as well…. — Katie Baylis (@BetfairBaylis) February 12, 2018​

Does anyone else find it very odd that organisers didn’t spot that FA cup final day and royal wedding clashed? it’s a nightmare in London with traveling at the best of times! is the 19th of May significant? I’m just curious 😎 — EnglishBrit (@StewKipp) February 12, 2018​

Right folks! What's more important, the royal wedding or the FA Cup Final? At least we already know who the finalists are in the wedding…. — Ben Booth (@boothpaul1958) February 12, 2018​