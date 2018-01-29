Register
04:02 GMT +329 January 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan Markle waves to well wishers after visiting radio station Reprezent FM, with her fiancee Britain's Prince Harry, in Brixton, London January 9, 2018

    Marching Orders: Soon-To-Be Duchess Markle Said to Be Issued Wedding Rules

    © REUTERS/ Dominic Lipinski/Pool
    Society
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Ever since American actress Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made their engagement official, the duchess-to-be has been drawing lots of attention.

    The former Suits actress has stood out for her unique fashion style and her Hollywood-style engagement dress, which — according to some accounts — led Queen Elizabeth II to send Markle to a sort of royal boot camp in efforts to remedy her ‘poor' public image. 

    Britain's Prince Harry poses with Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden of Kensington Palace, London, Britain
    © REUTERS/ Toby Melville
    'Family She Never Had': Meghan Markle's Sister Fires Back at Prince Harry

    "You need royal class," the Queen is reported to have told her future granddaughter-in-law.

    The Queen reportedly gave Markle a list of royal rules for her May 19 wedding, Business Insider claimed.

    "Though Meghan understands she must have a different public persona now, she was shocked at some of the restrictions. They just seem too antiquated and ridiculous," a palace insider claimed, cited by The Star.

    "She's told friends she finds the rules hilarious, but right now no one in the royal family is laughing," the source added.

    Some of the rules include not coughing in public and not wearing skirts above the knee. She has also — if the reports are to be believed — been instructed to give out only one hug per day, as well as to make an effort to wave and smile at crowds and always look happy.

    However, Gossip Cop disagrees, stating that the Queen has not ordered any sort if royal boot camp and claims that any long list of rules is another rumor surrounding what has rapidly become a national distraction.

    Related:

    Former Jordanian King’s Secret Lover Was Killed by Their Illegitimate Son
    Tiny Dog Shows African Lions Who's the Real King of the Jungle
    Jordan's King Dismisses Coup Rumors After Firing Siblings From Top Army Posts
    Whoppers on Wheels: Epic Feud Breaks Out Between Russian Bikers, Burger King
    Spanish King Urges New Catalan Parliament to Respect Different Political Views
    Tags:
    etiquette, wedding, Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan Markle
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    'Outdoor Photographer of the Year 2017' Contest Reveals Category Winners
    Coincidence?
    Coincidence?
    The World Economic Forum
    The World Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok