20:48 GMT +310 January 2018
    One of two official engagement photos released on December 21, 2017 by Kensington Palace of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle taken by Alexi Lubomirski at Frogmore House in Windsor, Britain. Picture taken in the week commencing December 17, 2017

    By Royal Appointment Only: Meghan Markle Closes Personal Social Media Accounts

    © REUTERS/ Alexi Lubomirski/Pool
    Society
    With her impending marriage to Prince Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, actress Meghan Markle has revealed she will no longer be posting on her personal social media accounts.

    In keeping with British royal tradition, the American actress — who starred in the American drama SUITS — has confirmed she has shut down her personal Facebook, Twitter and Instagram accounts ahead of her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May.

    Kensington Palace broke the news on January 10, 2018, that the 36-year-old actress will no longer be posting her thoughts and views on various social media sites. Last year she closed her lifestyle blog The Tig.

    In a statement, the palace said: "Ms. Markle is grateful to everyone who has followed her social media accounts over the years. However, as she has not used these accounts for some time, she has taken the decision to close them."

    The move is in line with her changing status, as she will shortly become a member of the royal family following her wedding at Windsor Castle in more than three months time.

    Senior members of the monarchy have official Twitter and Instagram accounts, run by the social media teams of their various households, which do not normally feature personal tweets or posts. The only exception being the Duke of York who sometimes writes tweets himself but signs them "AY."

    Keen royal watchers will still be able to keep up to date with Ms.Markle's activities as, like Kate Middleton, her activities will appear now appear on Kensington Palace's official account.

    The news will, however, be a blow to fans of the actress who had previously 1.9 million people following her posts on Instagram as well as more than 350,000 Twitter followers. Her Facebook account gained nearly 800,000 likes to her posts.

