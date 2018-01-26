Weinsteingate Hits Porn Industry: Ron Jeremy Gets Banned From AVN Awards

An harassment ban has made its way into the latest edition of the “porn code of conduct,” resulting in porn stars being accused of sexual misconduct and being banned from the main event in the industry.

A famous adult film industry actor and filmmaker Ron Jeremy has reportedly been banned from both the AVN Adult Entertainment Expo and Awards for violating the code of conduct instituted in 2016. According to Page Six magazine, 12 women have accused him of sexual misconduct, including assaults and rape.

The porn star himself denied the allegations of assaulting or raping anyone, although he admitted in a conversation with Rolling Stone that “touching people” at the events like AVN Awards is a part of his job. He also noted that he never did it without permission, as otherwise he’d have “more black eyes than a panda bear.”

READ MORE: US Congressman Says Aide 'Invited' Alleged Sexual Harassment, Sets Twitter Afire

Social networks were also quick to react to the astonishing news with some noting that it may be the first sign of serious trouble in the industry and beyond:

You know things are bad when a porn Star is accused of rape #RonJeremy — Pauly Walnuts (@PaulyWalnutsss) 25 января 2018 г.

​and some expressing compassion towards the adult film legend:

How you get banned from what you helped start..Say it aint so #RonJeremy. Please say they made a mistake or just plain hatin😶😡..#HowDeyBanDaLegend #GTFOH https://t.co/E13fnMafS2 — E Da Guy (@E_of_INC) 26 января 2018 г.

The code of conduct in the adult film industry was adopted in 2016, but was also expanded in 2018, banning “unwelcome physical contact” and “photographs or recordings that violate privacy.” The AVN has also announced a “Zero Tolerance Harassment Policy” at its event in 2018, claiming it would bar anyone who violates this policy.