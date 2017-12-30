Wedding Crasher: Guest Does Painful Faceplant, Lives to Tell About It (VIDEO)

Register
    A video of a guest falling face first off a stage at a wedding has gone viral, inspiring him to come forward and explain what happened.

    The video, published on YouTube and appropriately titled 'I was in a wedding and smashed my face', has garnered over 821k hits in two days, prompting the young man at the center of attention to come forward on Reddit to explain what caused him to take a dive.

    "Pastor said he was going to give a 'quick' 20-minute sermon that became 40+ minutes," Redditor nearlearl, who served as a groomsman at a wedding back in October, explained. "I had a terrible breakfast and next to no sleep, I locked my knees and shortly after woke up on the floor."

    ‘Stop Playing!’ Girlfriend Confuses Proposal For Prank
    © Facebook/Chris Morley
    ‘Stop Playing!’ Girlfriend Confuses Proposal For Prank
    "I broke my nose, dislodged my front teeth, and messed up my jaw pretty bad," he added. nearlearl was passed out cold for over 5 minutes, and taken to ER by ambulance, forcing him to miss the rest of the wedding.

    Most of his fellow Reddit users wished the young man a speedy recovery, saying that all the people who watched his faceplant were concerned and hoped that he is ok. 

    Others focused on the less-than-responsive reaction of the bride and groom, with user tywkeene asking whether "the bride [has] murder[ed] you yet for ruining her day?" and YancyAzul quipping that the bride looked more "annoyed" than worried.

    Others still recalled their own experiences at weddings, and said the video was a lesson about the importance of keeping up blood sugar and remaining hydrated, and trying to get some sleep ahead of time.

    India's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the World T20 cricket tournament semi-final match between India and West Indies at The Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai on March 31, 2016
    © AFP 2017/ PUNIT PARANJPE
    Indian Lawmaker Trolled for Calling Cricketer’s Wedding 'Unpatriotic'
    A few others made fun of nearlearl's misfortune, user jodyze jesting that "mate you went past the sound barrier!" and Mr_Phoenix adding "Someone should have yelled 'TIIIIIMMMBEEER'."

    Internet comedians were also in attendance in the comments section of YouTube, Tim Hi writing "missing footage: a few more people saying 'oh no' and Kool-Aid Man bursting in screaming 'Oh Yeah!'" mm93 sarcastically added "There's always gonna be that one guy who ruins things. Attention seekers are unbelievable."

    Leo Auqa summed things up nicely, writing "This will be immortalized on the internet now."

