26 December 2017
    Lorde performs Homemade Dynamite at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

    Lorde Cancels Tel Aviv Show After Fan Pressure

    © AP Photo/ Chris Pizzello
    262

    New Zealand songwriter Lorde has cancelled a show in Tel Aviv, Israel, following online fan pressure.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends his Likud party session in the Knesset, Israel's parliament in Jerusalem, Monday, Feb. 8. 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    'An Apartheid Structure': Israel Bans BDS Advocates From Entering Country
    An enormously successful singer and producer, the 21-year-old daughter of Croatian and Irish parents noted that an overwhelming number of her fans requested the move, citing support for the burgeoning Boycott, Divest and Sanctions (BDS) movement encouraging the financial isolation of Israel due to its 1967 seizure and ongoing bloody occupation of Palestine.

    The Tel Aviv concert was to have been included in a summer 2018 tour, until fans got wind of the show and asked her to change her mind.

    "I've received an overwhelming number of messages & letters and have had a lot of discussions with people holding many views, and I think the right decision at this time is to cancel the show," Lorde stated in a release distributed by Naranjah, the Israeli promoters in Tel Aviv responsible for producing the performance.

    Widespread criticism from human rights activists in her native New Zealand, as well as from international rights watchdogs, contributed to the decision, she added, cited by Rawstory.com.

    The popular singer took a contrite tone, explaining that she was "not too proud to admit I didn't make the right call on this one."

    "I'm truly sorry to reverse my commitment to come play for you," she offered to her Israel-based fans, adding in reference to oppressed Palestinians living under the apartheid-style rule of the government of Benjamin Netanyahu, the country's prime minister: "I hope one day we can all dance."

    Tel Aviv-based concert promoter Naranjah agreed with the performer's decision, stating that they "wish her a successful tour in Russia and the US."

    Inspired by a successful campaign that targeted South Africa's notorious apartheid regime and seeking an end to Israel's autocratic occupation of the West Bank, the BDS movement has gotten mixed results from high-profile performers when asking them to consider not performing in the country.

    Radiohead refused to cancel a 2017 show in Tel Aviv although august musicians including Pink Floyd's Roger Waters and singer/songwriter Elvis Costello asked them personally to do so.

    Costello, Brian Eno, Stevie Wonder, Carlos Santana and a host of other important acts and artists have expressed their support for the BDS movement by avoiding the beleaguered Middle Eastern nation.

