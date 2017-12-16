Register
    Indian United Hindu Front activists participate in a protest against the alleged 'Love Jihad' movement in New Delhi on September 23, 2014

    'Love Jihad' Murder Video Ignites Communal Hatred in India's Rajasthan

    The viral video of a Hindu in the Indian state of Rajasthan burning a Muslim alive for allegedly committing ‘Love Jihad’ (marrying a Hindu woman) and the subsequent arrest of the murderer have triggered a violent uprising in the area, threatening to disrupt law and order.

    New Delhi (Sputnik) — Following the arrest of Shambhu, who murdered a Muslim migrant laborer hailing from West Bengal while his nephew captured the deed on camera, radical Hindu outfits allegedly attacked police outposts in the district of Udaipur in Rajasthan. They demanded that the accused be released as he was justified in his punishment of the ‘love jihadi’ – a term coined by radical Hindus for Muslims who marry Hindu girls as they allege that women are coerced or tricked into such marriages.

    On the other hand, the victim’s relatives and fellow laborers have demanded that the murderer be hanged to death.

    India woman
    CC0
    Meanwhile, multiple online support groups have appealed in favor of the accused Shambhu. Police told the local media that they have identified multiple Facebook and WhatsApp groups which are reportedly operated by radical Hindu outfits. The posts typically convey hateful messages like “Beware love jihadis, Shambhu is active,” according to the police.

    These developments have prompted the local administration to tighten its security vigil. Internet services have also been temporarily suspended in the area to avoid a communal flare-up.

