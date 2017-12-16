'Love Jihad' Murder Video Ignites Communal Hatred in India's Rajasthan

The viral video of a Hindu in the Indian state of Rajasthan burning a Muslim alive for allegedly committing ‘Love Jihad’ (marrying a Hindu woman) and the subsequent arrest of the murderer have triggered a violent uprising in the area, threatening to disrupt law and order.

New Delhi (Sputnik) — Following the arrest of Shambhu, who murdered a Muslim migrant laborer hailing from West Bengal while his nephew captured the deed on camera, radical Hindu outfits allegedly attacked police outposts in the district of Udaipur in Rajasthan. They demanded that the accused be released as he was justified in his punishment of the ‘love jihadi’ – a term coined by radical Hindus for Muslims who marry Hindu girls as they allege that women are coerced or tricked into such marriages.

On the other hand, the victim’s relatives and fellow laborers have demanded that the murderer be hanged to death.

Hindu right-wing outfits in Rajasthan, India, go on a rampage in support of a killer who brutally murdered a Muslim man pic.twitter.com/GirDH7mvnn — TRT World (@trtworld) December 15, 2017

Meanwhile, multiple online support groups have appealed in favor of the accused Shambhu. Police told the local media that they have identified multiple Facebook and WhatsApp groups which are reportedly operated by radical Hindu outfits. The posts typically convey hateful messages like “Beware love jihadis, Shambhu is active,” according to the police.

These developments have prompted the local administration to tighten its security vigil. Internet services have also been temporarily suspended in the area to avoid a communal flare-up.

"Beware love jihadis, Shambhu is active" In Online Hate Groups, Torrent Of Support For Rajasthan Man Who Hacked Labourer #hatespeech https://t.co/ITeO5HJ1Qa via @ndtv — Gargi Rawat (@GargiRawat) December 12, 2017

Turning cold-blooded murder into a televised drama shows a diseased mind of unimaginable magnitude. If we are to lay any claim to being a civilized society, then justice for this act must be delivered decisively & swiftly.. https://t.co/53FjUz6p4w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 8, 2017

If @asadowaisi support Abdul Qadeer he is anti-nationalist,516 people support #shambu they are nationalist #Desh badalra hai

Rajasthan hacking: 516 people from across India donate Rs 3 lakh to Shambhulal Regar’s wife https://t.co/JTWWQ0JzBj via @IndianExpress — mohammed arif attari (@gmdarif26) December 14, 2017

Extremist Hindus plan nationwide rallies in support of the terrorist Shambhulal who burned a random Muslim man alive and posted a video on social media. https://t.co/2GzupDuiDK — Brumby (@brumbyOz) December 12, 2017

First Godse.

Now this.

70 years later and we still haven't KICKED these 'Hindu' #Brahminism Assesz out or thrown their hateful assesz in jail yet?#Shambu a Hindu Bigot…burnt a poor Muslim labourer?

Using the excuse of Love Jihad by the latter which was such BS! https://t.co/pZNpS82Dxl — #IamGauri (@BeeGorgeous3) December 12, 2017

If u sow hatred, u will reap violence#RajasthanHateMurder..shames, outrages, revolts me..How much more will thy debase Hinduism 4 their pol agenda?

BUT, I,@NitishKumar will continue partnering sowers & harvesters of Hate

Ganda hai, par Dhandha Hai.@yadavtejashwi @shahid_siddiqui https://t.co/hQHwK4c2yF — SunjayJK✾DIVERSITY (@SunjayJK) December 9, 2017

my country is no longer remain democratic and a secular county#RajasthanHateMurder — Abhishek Guha (@Abhishek9706) December 8, 2017