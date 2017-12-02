'Doner Discrimination': Turkish Kebabs May Be Banned in Europe

The dish may soon disappear from EU restaurants and street food vendors because it is made of meat containing phosphates that can be potentially hazardous to human health, according to reports.

The doner kebab, one of the most popular and affordable fast food dishes in Europe, might soon be banned, German media reported.

The issue has been raised following the European Commission's proposal to allow the use of phosphates in lamb, beef and veal sold in supermarkets.

The European Parliament's Health Committee voted against the initiative, explaining its decision by research that revealed a connection between the consumption of food with phosphates and cardiovascular diseases.

If the absolute majority supports the decision of the committee during the next session of the European Parliament, which is set to be held from December 11 to December 14, the bill will be automatically returned to the European Commission for revision and thus will put doner kebab vendors under the threat of being outlawed.

The news has sparked vivid discussions among netizens.

Some Twitter users supported the initiative.

Bin auch für n Döner Verbot. Das Zeug stinkt. Und ich ess sowas auch net 😛 — marion 🦄 (@mari_winchesta) 1 декабря 2017 г.

I am also for the doner ban. The stuff stinks. And I don't eat something like that.

Wie sich alle nur wegen dem möglichen #Döner Verbot aufregen und niemand wegen der Phosphatmenge, die man dabei zu sich nimmt. #suchtahoi pic.twitter.com/BSgE1J0G9e — Löwenmädchen (@TheVegetabubble) 1 декабря 2017 г.

How everyone gets upset just because of a possible doner ban and no one — because of the amount of phosphate that one consumes.

Others reacted to the news with humor:

ich sehe schon jetzt eine Döner-Demo

Döner-Verbot droht https://t.co/RzwIXuyhVz — Olga Syrova (@olgsyrova) 1 декабря 2017 г.

​I can already imagine a doner kebab demo. Doner is under ban threat.

Wenn Almans Dönerverbot kassieren sterbe ich wahrscheinlich vor lachkick https://t.co/WiKjGIlfRq — extrem 🌿zimmerpflanzen🌿 fan (@estavayeah) 1 декабря 2017 г.

​If Germans ban doner kebab I'll probably die of laughter.

EU Verbot für Döner 😂. Wollt ihr in EU Hungertod ausbrechen lassen oder what? — F.B.T. (@FBT_75) 30 ноября 2017 г.

​EU ban on doner kebab 😂. Do you want to make the EU starve or what?

Mit dem #Döner mache ich das bei einem Verbot wie mit den Glühbirnen:

Schön für die kommenden Jahre einen Vorrat anlegen. — Bruder Puder (@BruderPuder) 30 ноября 2017 г.

In case of a ban, I'll do the same with the doner as with light bulbs: make supplies for the next years to come.

Some proposed to discuss "more important" issues:

Es ist eine individuelle Entscheidung was man essen möchte oder was nicht. #Doenerverbot ist mal wieder eine sinnlose Debatte, zumal der Döner sowieso ungesund ist! Wieso nicht wirklich wichtige Themen besprechen? #Müllvermeidung #noplastic #WildereiStoppen — Maya (@GreeenMaya) 1 декабря 2017 г.

​It is an individual decision what one wants to eat or what not. #Doenerverbot is again a pointless debate, especially since the kebab is unhealthy anyway! Why not to discuss rather important topics?

As the Metro newspaper reported, local kebab sellers complain about "doner discrimination" and accuse the EU authorities of deliberately hampering the Turkish business.

At the same time, the Bild newspaper specified that the ban on phosphates will only affect those kebab vendors who use frozen meat.

Phosphates are reportedly added to the kebabs to make the meat juicier and more flavorsome.