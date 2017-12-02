Register
10:01 GMT +303 December 2017
Listen Live
    Search
    A man slices cuts of meat from a rotisserie Doner spit inside a Doner restaurant in Frankfurt, Germany, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017

    'Doner Discrimination': Turkish Kebabs May Be Banned in Europe

    © AP Photo/ Michael Probst
    Viral
    Get short URL
    82012

    The dish may soon disappear from EU restaurants and street food vendors because it is made of meat containing phosphates that can be potentially hazardous to human health, according to reports.

    The doner kebab, one of the most popular and affordable fast food dishes in Europe, might soon be banned, German media reported.

    The issue has been raised following the European Commission's proposal to allow the use of phosphates in lamb, beef and veal sold in supermarkets.

    The European Parliament's Health Committee voted against the initiative, explaining its decision by research that revealed a connection between the consumption of food with phosphates and cardiovascular diseases.

    If the absolute majority supports the decision of the committee during the next session of the European Parliament, which is set to be held from December 11 to December 14, the bill will be automatically returned to the European Commission for revision and thus will put doner kebab vendors under the threat of being outlawed.

    The news has sparked vivid discussions among netizens.

    Some Twitter users supported the initiative.

    I am also for the doner ban. The stuff stinks. And I don't eat something like that.

    How everyone gets upset just because of a possible doner ban and no one — because of the amount of phosphate that one consumes.

    Others reacted to the news with humor:

    ​I can already imagine a doner kebab demo. Doner is under ban threat.

    ​If Germans ban doner kebab I'll probably die of laughter.

    EU ban on doner kebab 😂. Do you want to make the EU starve or what?

    In case of a ban, I'll do the same with the doner as with light bulbs: make supplies for the next years to come.

    Some proposed to discuss "more important" issues:

    ​It is an individual decision what one wants to eat or what not. #Doenerverbot is again a pointless debate, especially since the kebab is unhealthy anyway! Why not to discuss rather important topics?

    As the Metro newspaper reported, local kebab sellers complain about "doner discrimination" and accuse the EU authorities of deliberately hampering the Turkish business.

    At the same time, the Bild newspaper specified that the ban on phosphates will only affect those kebab vendors who use frozen meat.

    Phosphates are reportedly added to the kebabs to make the meat juicier and more flavorsome.

    Related:

    Refugee-Friendly German Mayor Stabbed in the Neck in Kebab Shop
    Well, Burger Me! UK Trade Minister Given Food Lesson After German Kebab Tweet
    Tags:
    ban, kebab, food, Germany, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    No Neighbors Allowed: Cities Populated by Only One Person
    The Relentless
    The Relentless
    Sanctions
    How Anti-Russia Sanctions Affect Global Trade

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok