'Magic' Kebab House Gives London's Michelin-Starred Restaurants a Grilling

​But it's no ordinary kebab, these are made with "magic fingers," Murat Bicmli, restaurant manager at Liman, a kebab house in Angel, North London, told Sputnik after winning online review site TripAdvisor's top spot of where to eat.

Just try to say "NO"😂@meatopia A photo posted by Olia Doroshkevich (@viva_1186) on Dec 5, 2016 at 10:12pm PST

"Our chef's fingers are magic," Mr. Bicmli told Sputnik.

The other secret to the restaurant's success is because "we're like a little family here."

"The owner is the chef, his wife works here, my wife works here, we are a family restaurant with a family atmosphere, that's what our customers like, they feel like they are at home here," Mr. Bicimli told Sputnik.

#worldfood #turkishfood #london #limanrestaurant A photo posted by Raphaël Chekroun (@raphaelchekroun) on Dec 10, 2016 at 11:55am PST

Liman Restaurant, which opened in June 2016, is turning away around a hundred customers a day.

"We are really small, we cannot take more than 38 people, so we have to say sorry to about 100 people a day and ask them just to try again," Mr. Bicimli said.

"We are Kurdish, from Turkey. Our food is from many countries and people from all countries come and eat here. The food is Middle Eastern, Mediterranean and Mesopotamian."

Forced to turn away hundreds of hungry customers, the food at Liman is a far cry from the humble kebab Britain once knew.