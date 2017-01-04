Kebab Cafes Attacked in Poland After Stabbing in Elk Sparks Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Several cafes owned by people of immigrant origin have been attacked in Poland, days after a Tunisian cook at a kebab restaurant stabbed a Polish man to death, local media reported.
The stabbing on New Year’s Eve triggered mass riots in the Polish city of Elk. The Tunisian was charged on Monday with a murder for killing the 21-year-old Pole who stole two bottles of drink.
This came just days after another kebab cafe owned by a Kurd was pelted with stones in Wroclaw. On the New Year night, a kebab stall that belonged to an Indian family in the city of Lublin was smeared with paint, including threats in Polish and English and references to the Islamist State (IS) terror group, outlawed in many countries worldwide including Russia.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete CEPA are using the airbrush of fake news to claim these very real incidents aren't happening. Eddie and Anne are living in a parallel reality: Ordinary Poles and Balts aren't.
Angus Gallagher