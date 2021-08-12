'Blackmail, Sex Tapes and More': Hannity Asks Why No Arrests Made in Hunter Biden 'Laptop Scandal'

Earlier, an explicit video involving a person who looks like the president's son Hunter Biden and an alleged prostitute was shared by the Daily Mail, where the man shares how his laptop, which contained compromising videos of sex, was supposedly stolen from him at some point in the summer of 2018 by some "Russian drug dealers".

Fox News host Sean Hannity on Wednesday questioned why the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has still not made any arrests in the case of Hunter Biden.

Hannity underscored that the FBI had been in possession of the laptop alleged to have belonged to the president's son and purportedly containing damaging information “for quite some time”.

When he addressed the question to Fox News legal analyst Gregg Jarrett, the expert responded by saying:

"It is damning information that looks very much like influence-peddling and corruption."

Jarrett emphasised that the US attorney in Delaware had conducted a two-year investigation, yet there were still no “subpoenas, search warrants… indictments and prosecutions".

"It really makes you wonder, what's going on here? Is this really a sincere, vigorous investigation, or are the Bidens being protected?" queried the legal expert.

Laptop Scandals

A hard drive and laptop believed to belong to Hunter Biden were discovered at a computer shop in Delaware, handed over for repairs in April 2019 and never retrieved, according to records first reported by The Post. While the FBI seized the laptop and hard drive through a grand jury subpoena in December 2019, copies of the contents leaked to the media.

During the final months of the 2020 presidential race that pitted Joe Biden against Donald Trump, The Post revealed a trove of emails from Hunter Biden’s purported laptop, branded by the Trump campaign as a "laptop from hell", that appeared to link his then-candidate father to his shady foreign business ventures in China and with Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

Despite having no energy experience, the then-vice president’s son had joined the board of the company.

The documents revealed that Hunter Biden introduced a top Burisma executive to his father, then vice president under Barack Obama. The story contradicted Joe Biden’s stance that he was never involved in his son’s business dealings.

After Democrat Joe Biden won the November 2020 presidential elections, defeating his Republican rival Trump, who sought a second term in office, Hunter Biden confirmed he was under federal investigation over potential tax crimes.

Both President Biden and his son have continued to deny any wrongdoing, however, the president’s son has never denied owning the hardware.

When asked about it during an April interview with CBS’s “Sunday Morning”, Hunter Biden said he could not say for sure because he was addicted to crack at the time. Pressed further whether it could have belonged to him, he replied, “Certainly, there could be a laptop out there that was stolen from me.”

On his Wednesday show, Sean Hannity also showed a clip, obtained earlier by the Daily Mail.

In it, a man who looks like the president's son Hunter Biden appeared to have recorded sex with an alleged prostitute on camera.

In an ensuing conversation, he claimed that some “Russian drug dealers” had stolen a laptop from him for possibly blackmail purposes at a Las Vegas hotel in the summer of 2018, when he had almost overdosed during an 18-day spree there, reported the Daily Mail. The laptop allegedly contained compromising videos of sex.

"They have videos of me doing this," the man in the video said, apparently referring to the freshly-made sex tape, adding, "They have videos of me doing crazy f***ing sex f***ing, you know."

After the alleged prostitute wondered whether the man that looked like Hunter Biden was worried about blackmail, he replied "Yeah in some way yeah", adding:

"My dad [inaudible] running for president," he told her quietly, according to Daily Mail. "He is. I talk about it all the time. [...] If they do, he also knows I make like a gazillion dollars."

‘Blackmail, Sex Tapes and More’

Sean Hannity weighed in on the explicit video, saying:

“Explosive video from The Daily Mail tonight, in the chronicles of Hunter Biden… Reportedly back in 2019, talking with a woman about how he apparently had another laptop and it was stolen while he was drugged out in a hotel room and people were wondering if he was even alive”.

The Fox News host added that he cannot obtain access to the purportedly damaging materials from the laptop.

"I have been offered the laptop, my lawyers won't let me accept it. The reason, I'm told, is because of what is believed to be on it," he said.

Hannity went on to say that everything the media had “lied about”, attempting to attribute to Donald Trump, such as “blackmail, sex tapes, and much more,” could be true of Hunter Biden.

As he referred to the book about the laptop saga, currently being penned by New York Post columnist Miranda Devine, he said he hoped it would “reveal” what was on the laptops.