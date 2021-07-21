Register
13:13 GMT21 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.

    Hunter Biden Reportedly Mulled Starting Politics-Tied DC Consultancy Firm for Joe Biden After 2016

    © AP Photo / Nick Wass
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/04/1082540300_0:114:2403:1465_1200x675_80_0_0_f5009dac46be70d7e2908dee2e1accf9.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107211083430395-hunter-biden-reportedly-mulled-starting-politics-tied-dc-consultancy-firm-for-joe-biden-after-2016/

    Hunter Biden's business dealing have repeatedly raised questions about possible conflicts of interest involving his father, Joe Biden during the latter's tenure as vice president and now president. The Bidens themselves deny being involved in unethical schemes allowing the younger Biden to profit from the elder's political clout.

    Hunter Biden planned to establish a DC-based consultancy firm jointly with his brother Beau and father, Joe Biden, in 2014, a new portion of emails from a laptop that supposedly belonged to Hunter, obtained by the Daily Mail has shown. According to the emails, the firm was supposed to be launched in 2016, allowing Joe Biden to quit politics after eight years of the vice presidency, but the plans were thwarted by Beau's death from cancer.

    It is unclear from the emails if Joe Biden discussed using his extensive political ties for the benefit of this enterprise with Hunter. The president claimed in the past that he never discussed with Hunter his business affairs, but reports that have been surfacing over the past year have cast doubt on this statement.

    In the alleged email exchange with his business partner, lawyer, and entrepreneur Jeff Cooper in November 2014, Hunter discussed the details of the planned endeavour, including ways to attract the firm's first clients, Beau's salary, and the composition of the firm's board.

    500K for Brother and Spot for Dad

    Discussing the planned expenses, Hunter reportedly suggested that they might be as high as $1.2 million per year, with $500,000 reserved for his brother Beau. When Cooper inquired if the sum could somehow be trimmed, Hunter put the exorbitant salary down to his brother's medical needs and that he had been offered a similar sum at another consultancy company, which he eventually joined, the emails show.

    "My main concern is that he has at least that much income guaranteed for two years. We could probably go as low as 350 but there are some real costs associated with upcoming treatments not covered by insurance", Hunter allegedly wrote.

    The emails seemgly contained no information as to how much Hunter himself and his father would be making per year. Yet, he argued that for the endeavour to be successful both his father, Joe Biden, and Beau must be on the board, the report claims.

    "In order to develop this as a platform for both JRBs I think it is imperative we (the three of us) have full control come 2016 when JRB1 comes on board", Hunter allegedly wrote referring to his father, Joseph Robinette Biden Jr, and his brother, Joseph Robinette Biden III, by their initials.

    Everlasting Source of Ethics Concerns

    The latest revelations by the Daily Mail once again raise questions about whether Hunter Biden profited or tried to profit from his father's political ties. Such questions were first raised when Hunter joined the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma for $50,000 per month. This happened when Joe Biden was vice president in the Obama administration and was deeply involved in Washington's communication with the new Ukrainian government that had come to power via a western-back coup. The company later caught the attention of top Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin over suspicions of corruption, but the latter was removed from his post under pressure from the US and, purportedly, Joe Biden himself.

    Joe Biden insisted that there was no conflicts of interest between him and his son and stressed that he had never discussed Hunter's business affairs with him. However, emails obtained from a laptop, presumably forgotten by Hunter at a Delaware repair shop, suggested that at least on one occasion, the son might have used his father's influential post. In one email, Hunter allegedly revealed he had organised a meeting between a colleague from Burisma's board and his father when he still was the vice president. Biden and his staffers said they have no records or recollection of the meeting taking place.

    Family members gather for a road naming ceremony with U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, centre, his son Hunter Biden, left, and his sister Valerie Biden Owens, right, joined by other family members during a ceremony to name a national road after his late son Joseph R. Beau Biden III, in the village of Sojevo, Kosovo, on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2016
    © AP Photo / Visar Kryeziu
    GOP Plans to Check Hunter Biden's Newfound Art Career For 'Profiting Off the Presidency'

    Even more questions about possible conflicts of interest were raised when another email (this time from 2017) surfaced from Hunter's purported laptop that seemed to suggest Joe Biden had an interest in a Chinese company, linked to China's authorities, through his son. In an email exchange discussing the possibility of establishing a joint venture with Chinese partners, it was mentioned that Hunter would be holding 10% of the shares on behalf of "the big guy". While the persona of the "big guy" was never explicitly revealed, some media outlets presumed that it might mean Joe Biden.

    Related:

    Then-VP Biden Reportedly Met Hunter's Billionaire Mexican Partners, Claim Fresh 'Laptop Revelations'
    Hunter Biden Fund Reportedly Invested in Pandemic-Prevention Company Working With Wuhan Institute
    GOP Plans to Check Hunter Biden's Newfound Art Career For 'Profiting Off the Presidency'
    Hunter Biden's Prosecutor Delayed Moves in Probe to Avoid Politicisation Ahead of 2020 Vote: Report
    White House Reportedly Helps Hide Names of Buyers at Auction for Hunter Biden's Art
    Tags:
    conflict of interest, US, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse