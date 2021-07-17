Register
08:07 GMT17 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    President-elect Joe Biden hugs his son Hunter Biden on stage, Saturday, 7 November 2020, in Wilmington, Delaware

    Hunter Biden's Prosecutor Delayed Moves in Probe to Avoid Politicisation Ahead of 2020 Vote: Report

    © AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/11/1083403304_0:0:3071:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_1fbf4aebd65e6ac800c4b689f9919807.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107171083403366-hunter-bidens-prosecutor-delayed-moves-in-probe-to-avoid-politicisation-ahead-of-2020-vote-report/

    Joe Biden’s son Hunter, who is being investigated for his business deals in China and Ukraine and alleged money laundering schemes, earlier said that he is “100%” confident he will be “cleared of any wrongdoing”.

    The Delaware prosecutor who is investigating Hunter Biden’s “tax affairs” chose not to seek warrants or issue grand jury subpoenas in the case prior to the November 2020 election fearing that the probe would be politicised, according to Politico’s bombshell report.

    The investigation into Hunter Biden’s money exchanges with China, Ukraine and other foreign nations was launched by US Attorney's Office in Delaware at some point in 2018, but was not disclosed until several weeks after the presidential election.

    As Trump’s and Biden’s presidential campaigns were in full swing last summer, investigators decided that it was time to bring the case into Hunter Biden to a new level with subpoenas and other moves. US Attorney David Weiss, however, feared that this would make the probe public and affect the presidential election, that was eventually won by Hunter’s dad Joe Biden.

    “It was a close call,” a person, who was allegedly involved in the discussions and supported Weiss’ decision, told Politico. “That case has way more credibility now.”

    According to the report, “no matter what he [Weiss] did, the decision was sure to come under scrutiny for signs of politicisation”.

    Weiss, a Republican supporter, was appointed by Donald Trump in 2018. Following Biden's swearing-in, he was asked to stay in the position to continue the investigation into Biden’s son.

    In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, Hunter Biden arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington
    © AP Photo / Win McNamee
    In this Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, Hunter Biden arrives at the inauguration of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington

    The Probe That Caught Many Off Guard

    Hunter Biden, 51, publicly unveiled the probe only in December 2020 after his father had already been declared the winner of the presidential race. Hunter, who has been battling accusations of using his father’s power to get a high-profile post in Ukraine’s natural gas giant Burisma and that he was involved in money laundering schemes in China, said that he had learned about the probe only at that time.

    "I learned yesterday for the first time that the US Attorney’s Office in Delaware advised my legal counsel, also yesterday, that they are investigating my tax affairs," Hunter Biden said in December.

    The businessman-turned-artist added that he was sure that the review would conclude that he'd handled his foreign affairs “legally and appropriately”.

    Later Hunter said in the interview with CBS News that he was “100 percent certain” that he “will be cleared of any wrongdoing” by the end of investigation.

    Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.
    © AP Photo / Nick Wass
    Then Vice President Joe Biden, left, and his son Hunter Biden appear at the Duke Georgetown NCAA college basketball game in Washington on Jan. 30, 2010.

    President Biden unsurprisingly signalled support for his son. Former President Donald Trump, however, was furious over the news that his attorney general, William Barr, had kept silent on the investigation into Hunter Biden during the election cycle, calling this “a big disappointment” on Twitter.

    “Why didn’t Bill Barr reveal the truth to the public, before the Election, about Hunter Biden. Joe was lying on the debate stage that nothing was wrong, or going on – Press confirmed. Big disadvantage for Republicans at the polls!,” Trump wrote on Twitter later, weeks before his page was shut down following the 6 January Capitol storming.

    William Barr resigned from his post on 23 December after his departure was announced by Trump on Twitter.

    In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud and has seen nothing that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
    © AP Photo / Jeff Roberson
    In this Oct. 15, 2020, file photo Attorney General William Barr speaks during a roundtable discussion on Operation Legend, a federal program to help cities combat violent crime in St. Louis. Attorney General William Barr said Tuesday, Dec. 1, that the Justice Department has not uncovered evidence of widespread voter fraud and has seen nothing that would change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

    Despite a call from Republicans to appoint a special prosecutor to oversee Hunter Biden’s case, Barr signalled before his leave that the step was unnecessary.

    Hunter Biden and his dad are still under scrutiny over a trove of emails and documents discovered on a laptop said to have been abandoned by the president’s son in a Delaware repair shop in April 2019. Some of the findings on the “laptop from hell” – as Trump kindly put it – suggested that Hunter Biden organised a meeting between his father Joe and one of his Burisma colleagues when Joe Biden was serving as Barack Obama’s Vice President and was overseeing policy toward Ukraine. Joe Biden, who previously insisted that he had never mixed politics with his son’s business, denied the claims.

    Hunter himself couldn’t confirm or deny that he was the true owner of the controversial device. 

    Tags:
    William Barr, Donald Trump, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse