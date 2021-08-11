US Court Orders Mazars Accounting Firm to Hand Trump's Financial Docs to House Panel

A federal judge in Washington DC has ordered the Mazars accounting firm to turn over some financial documents belonging to former US President Trump to the House panel.
However not all of the records have been sought, Reuters reported, citing a court document.
The link to the court's ruling is available online.
Now: Federal judge in DC rules on the House subpoena to Mazars for Trump tax docs. He finds lawmakers can't get records requested for financial disclosure oversight, but can get ones it wanted for federal leases (aka Trump Hotel) + emoluments.— Jacqueline Thomsen (@jacq_thomsen) August 11, 2021
Earlier, the Democrat-controlled House Oversight Committee filed a lawsuit, saying that it needs the former president's financial records to address "conflicts of interest" linked to future presidents.
Trump, for his part, challenged in court the DOJ's order to turn his tax returns over to a House of Representatives committee. His lawyers said the House Ways and Means Committee lacked a legitimate basis for seeking his federal tax returns.
Trump was the first US president in 40 years to not release his tax returns, as well as other financial documents linked to his family company, the Trump Organisation.
