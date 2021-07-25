Register
09:55 GMT25 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Joe Biden tries a cherry as he tours King Orchards, a fruit farm in Central Lake, Michigan on 3 July 2021.

    Biden 'Kept Private Email Accounts' as VP Under Fake Names 'Robin Ware' & 'Robert L. Peters': Report

    © AFP 2021 / MANDEL NGAN
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/04/1083303058_0:6:1428:810_1200x675_80_0_0_c1fa60b3d50019c601b531815b637d34.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107251083457744-biden-kept-private-email-accounts-as-vp-with-robin-ware-robert-l-peters-fake-names-report/

    US President Joe Biden is battling accusations that he used his vice presidential position in Barack Obama's administration to meddle into his son Hunter Biden’s business deals while the latter was a board member of the Ukrainian energy company Burisma.

    Joe Biden is being accused of using several private e-mail accounts while serving as vice president to maintain correspondence with his son Hunter, using fake names including “Robin Ware”, “JRB ware” and “Robert L. Peters”, the New York Post claims.

    Biden, who is required by law to preserve all his work correspondence, is said to have forwarded Hunter some of his work e-mails from private addresses.

    The messages have apparently surfaced on a laptop that was abandoned at a Delaware repair store in April 2019 and was said to have belonged to Hunter by the shop’s owner. A copy of the laptop’s hard drive was handed over to Donald Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani, who shared it with the New York Post last year. The media has been scrutinising the laptop’s content ever since.

    Hunter himself previously said that the laptop could “absolutely” be his but stopped short of admitting to having left it at the repair place.

    ‘Ukraine’ Emails Forwarded to Hunter

    According to the Post, during a four-week period in 2016, the Vice President's office’s then-staffer John Flynn sent Joe Biden his official daily schedule via a private e-mail address: Robert.L.Peters@pci.gov, copying Hunter.

    Flynn apparently cc’d Hunter into 10 e-mails between 18 May and 15 June 2016. One of these messages, dated on 26 May 2016, included a scheduled “8.45am prep for 9am phonecall with [Ukraine] Pres Poroshenko”.

    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Joe Biden (right), his son Hunter Biden (left) and grandson Beau Biden (centre)

    Another purported e-mail discovered on the laptop was forwarded to Hunter and his late brother Beau (then Delaware's attorney general) from the e-mail addresses RobinWare456@gmail.com on 26 March 2012.

    The e-mail is said to have originally come from US Ambassador to Ukraine John Tefft and was forwarded to Biden from current Secretary of State Antony Blinken:

    “Beau visited Kyev [Ukraine] on the Friday and gave a talk on corruption at the Hyatt . . . then attended a reception at the residence where he met many young Ukrainian lawyers,” Tefft allegedly wrote. “We received many compliments on his presentation and for simply a frank discussion of a problem that still bedevils this country.”

    The Post claims that his message was forwarded to Hunter and Beau by Joe Biden but doesn’t provide screenshots of the e-mails or give any further details. The White House has not confirmed the authenticity of these claims.

    Last year, the DNS Institute’s Domain Name System security report described a @pci.gov domain used by the 'Robert Peters' e-mail address as a problematic one and prone to vulnerabilities. There is a fear among US government analysts that the use of private e-mails may make the hacking of secretive information much easier – notwithstanding the conflict of interests that the use of private accounts potentially creates.

    As per rules, all Joe Biden working correspondence should have been preserved by the National Archives, so he had to make sure any of his e-mails sent to Hunter Biden were also forwarded to a government account.

    Hunter’s Problematic Job

    Hunter Biden took a job on the board of Ukrainian energy company Burisma Holdings in 2014, during Petro Poroshenko's presidential term, which ended in 2019.

    At the same time, Hunter’s father Joe Biden was overseeing America’s policy towards Ukraine in Barack Obama’s administration. The critics maintained at that time that his role signalled a potential conflict of interest over his son’s post but Biden maintained that his behaviour has never been unethical. The president also repeatedly claimed that he had never been involved in his son’s business deals.

    However, according to e-mails cited by the Post, Joe Biden was introduced to Burisma top executive Vadym Pozharskyi by his son Hunter in April 2015.

    It was also widely reported that in December 2015, several months after the alleged meeting, Biden threatened Poroshenko that he'd withhold $1 billion in US aid to Ukraine if the president refused to fire Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, who was investigating Burisma at that time. Shokin was dismissed from his post in March 2016.

    Despite a strong backlash due to Biden's family business deals in Ukraine, Joe Biden has never been probed for his alleged involvement into Shokin’s dismissal or son’s appointment to Burisma despite a lack of previous experience in the sector. The furore around a potential conflict of interest led to Donald Trump’s first impeachment trial in January 2020 after he was accused of pressuring Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky to launch an investigation into the family. Trump was eventually acquitted by the US Senate in February 2020.

    Tags:
    Ukraine, Hunter Biden, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse