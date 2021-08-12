Register
06:52 GMT12 August 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Migrants from Central America are detained by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agent after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S. July 15, 2021

    Biden Caused Border Chaos by Vowing to End Trump Rules, Surge to Worsen, Ex-Intel Analyst Says

    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    US
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/17/1083447528_0:242:3004:1932_1200x675_80_0_0_9bf50bb11ea23db77190fecc93dca424.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202108121083586099-biden-caused-border-chaos-by-vowing-to-end-trump-rules-surge-to-worsen-ex-intel-analyst-says/

    EL PASO (Sputnik) - More than a million migrants were convinced to make the trek to the US southern border after President Joe Biden promised to remove certain Trump-era policies that prevented migrants from abusing the asylum system, former Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) intelligence analyst Todd Bensman said.

    Illegal crossings on the US southern border have hit a 20-year high under Biden. In July, the US set another monthly record with 210,000 migrant encounters on the border, according to government data, pushing the total for the previous twelve months to over 1.4 million.

    "[The] Biden Administration caused this directly by messaging to the world of aspiring immigrants that it would not remove families and unaccompanied minors, would propose a general amnesty for illegal aliens, and would end almost all deportation operations in the US interior," Bensman said. "Those very public promises launched a million illegal immigrant ships."

    Bensman expects monthly apprehensions on the US southern border to soon reach 300,000 or more if the current trend continues.

    "Once the Biden administration was in office, it immediately followed through on that troika of policies, plus many others removing barriers [Donald] Trump had put in place," Bensman said. "That very sharply escalated illegal immigration. Since then, the administration has said and done nothing to reverse its policies and reinstitute deterrence-based ones that had been working very well. So the crisis will continue to escalate month by month."

    Migrants are only willing to risk large smuggling and travel fees when they are reasonably certain the investment will pay off with successful entry into the United States, Bensman said.

    Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021.
    © REUTERS / JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
    Migrants from Central America are detained by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing into the United States from Mexico, in Sunland Park, New Mexico, U.S., July 22, 2021.

    Bensman recommends immediately expelling migrants back to Mexico to await their immigration court proceedings, similar to the Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) program, which was terminated in June by the Biden administration.

    He also said the administration's mission to address the root causes of migration from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador will likely be ineffective.

    "Even if an effort to rebuild three countries in Central America were to work really well and create economic prosperity in those countries for all, many years would be necessary for it to begin deterring emigration," Bensman said. "So addressing root causes in those countries is largely irrelevant to the current border crisis."

    Bensman also supports the construction of a new border wall, saying the infrastructure helps stop migrants.

    Biden, in one of his first actions as US president, issued an executive order to halt all border wall projects that were carried over from the Trump administration.

    Bensman pointed out that the current border crisis also presents a national security threat to the United States.

    "Migrants from all over the world are pouring through the border, including from Middle Eastern countries where terrorist groups operate," Bensman said.

    Bensman worked with the DPS Intelligence and Counterterrorism Division in concert with US federal security agencies to identify and mitigate terror threats. He is now the Senior National Security Fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies.

    Tags:
    US, Joe Biden, Texas, immigration
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Lionel Messi arrives in Paris to join Paris St Germain, 10 August 2021
    Messi: Argentine Legend Arrives in France to Join Paris Saint-Germain After Barcelona Exit
    Bowing Out
    Bowing Out
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse