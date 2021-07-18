Register
10:51 GMT18 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, center, speaks alongside William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, right, during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, Thursday, July 2, 2020, in New York

    NYC Socialites Buying Rights to Photos Showing Them Next to Maxwell, Epstein to Bury Links: Report

    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    US
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/12/1083407835_0:0:3070:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_354b9adace00338312f583ded2e41748.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/us/202107181083407890-nyc-socialites-buying-rights-to-photos-showing-them-next-to-maxwell-epstein-to-bury-links-report/

    “It’s hard to imagine a story with a more dramatic rise or disastrous fall than the story of the Maxwell family,” said a creative director from Expectation Factual, the British TV production company making an upcoming documentary series about the family of Jeffrey Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell.

    Manhattan’s elite kept schtum earlier this month when a team of BBC filmmakers working on “The Fall Of The House Of Maxwell” documentary rolled into town to discuss Jeffery Epstein’s former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell and her fraudster dad, according to Page Six sources.

    Ghislaine is currently in jail awaiting trial for an eight-count indictment over her ill-fated association with the dead financier. The daughter of late press baron Robert Maxwell is being accused of helping her former boyfriend to sexually abuse young girls and sex traffic them to other rich and powerful figures, including British royal Prince Andrew, who denies his involvement.

    But many New York socialites, who were once all too eager to rub shoulders with Epstein and his British girlfriend, are now desperately trying to bury any reminders of their connection to the disgraced couple, one insider told the BBC.

    “All members of higher society in New York refused to talk to the BBC,” the person told Page Six. “Some people are buying the copyrights to photos both in London and New York to remove the pictures from the market that shows them with Ghislaine and/or Epstein.”

    The producers of the three-part doc, which was first commissioned by BBC Two last year and is being made by the UK’s Expectation Factual, still reportedly managed to get interviews with an attorney for one of Epstein’s accuser David Boies and some former business associates of Robert Maxwell, including his ex-PR representative, but not with the financier’s alleged victims.

    In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, gestures as she speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, in New York
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    In this Thursday, July 2, 2020, file photo, Audrey Strauss, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, gestures as she speaks during a news conference to announce charges against Ghislaine Maxwell for her alleged role in the sexual exploitation and abuse of multiple minor girls by Jeffrey Epstein, in New York

    The producers were in New York for one week in July but are set to return later, according to Page Six, although it’s still unclear who else in Manhattan – if anyone – will be willing to spill the beans about the embattled Maxwell family following Robert and his daughter’s fall from grace.

    “I bet that people in NYC high society aren’t lining up to speak to the BBC,” another source shared with Page Six.  

    Robert Maxwell, who made a fortune in publishing, died in 1991. His body was found mysteriously floating in the Atlantic Ocean after he apparently fell off his yacht. Maxwell's publishing empire collapsed following his death and revelations that he had taken hundreds of millions of pounds from his companies’ pension funds without authorisation to save them from bankruptcy – but eventually to no avail.

    Nearly three decades later, his daughter Ghislaine was arrested at her New Hampshire house for allegedly helping Epstein's to build a sex trafficking ring by hiring young girls as his “masseuses.” She denies all the charges and is gearing up for her trail in November.

    Epstein died in a prison cell in August 2019 while awaiting his own court battle with Manhattan prosecutors. The millionaire’s death was ruled a suicide, sparking a stream of conspiracy theories over questionable details in medical reports and prison cameras malfunctioning on the night of his passing.

    Tags:
    BBC, sex, Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse