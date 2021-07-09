US to Send Senior FBI, DHS Officials to Haiti to Investigate President Moise Assassination

"In response to the Haitian request for security and investigative assistance, we will be sending senior FBI and DHS officials to Port-au-Prince as soon as possible to assess the situation and how we may be able to assist," White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Friday.
Psaki also revealed the US was providing $5 million to the Haitian National Police (PNH) "to work with communities to resist gangs.”
“Strengthening Haiti’s law enforcement capacity is a key US priority - was before the assassination a few days ago, continues to be," she added, "and the US Department of State’s Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs provides assistance directly to the Haitian National Police."
Psaki added that Haiti was one of the nations to which the US would be donating COVID-19 vaccines, saying they could begin being delivered "as early as next week." Haiti has no state vaccination plan. Last month, 130,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine supplied by the COVAX partnership were indefinitely delayed due to manufacturing issues in India. Haiti has a population of 11 million.
