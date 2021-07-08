Haitian Police Identified 26 Colombians, 2 Americans Linked to Moïse's Assassination - Report

According to a report by Reuters citing Haitian police, they have identified 28 people linked to the Wednesday assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse: 26 of them are Colombian and two of them are American. Eight of them remain at large.

Earlier on Thursday, Mathias Pierre, Haiti’s minister of elections and inter-party relations, identified one of the men captured by police as James Solages, an American citizen, and said that a second man was believed to be a Haitian-American. The US State Department has not yet confirmed Solages' American citizenship.

Pierre also indicated that the commando that carried out the killing early Wednesday morning in a Port-au-Prince suburb consisted of 26 people. Initial reports based on a video and eyewitnesses indicated the assassins were "foreigners" who spoke Spanish and English and identified themselves as agents of the US Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA), a US federal police agency.

The DEA, created in 1973 and formally tasked with disrupting the drug trade, commonly operates in other nations and trains and behaves as a largely independent paramilitary outfit. The DEA has long operated in Colombia, targeting the country's coca growers and drug lords. However, Bocchit Edmond, Haiti's ambassador to the United States, told Sputnik there was "no way" they were DEA agents.

"They were pretending themselves to be the agents of the DEA operation. We know it's false because they just wanted to mask the horrible act," he said.

In the wake of the president's death, acting Prime Minister Claude Joseph, a Moïse appointee, has been recognized as the country's de facto leader by the United Nations until new elections for president and parliament can be organized. Joseph has implemented a two-week state of emergency, giving the police broad powers to chase down the perpetrators.

Leon Charles, chief of the Haitian National Police (PNH), announced earlier on Thursday that all of the commando had either been captured or killed and police were now on the hunt for the masterminds of the operation.

MORE INFORMATION TO FOLLOW...