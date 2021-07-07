Haiti's President Moïse Was Killed By Foreigners, Preliminary Assessment Shows

Haiti's acting President, Claude Joseph, told reporters Wednesday that slain former President Jovenel Moïse had been killed early Wednesday morning by a “group of non-identified individuals, some of whom spoke Spanish."

Joseph is leading the country at the moment in conjunction with the president's cabinet, until a new election can be organized. Moïse's term expired in February but after circumventing both parliamentary and presidential elections was left in sole control of the country, prompting months of mass protests.

A two-week state of emergency has been declared in the Caribbean nation as the government mounts a manhunt for the killers who slew Moïse and injured his wife at his home outside the capital of Port-au-Prince.

Video circulating on social media on Wednesday purports to show the team of assassins outside the presidential mansion, who identify themselves as agents of the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a federal police agency that often operates in other countries. They can be heard speaking both Spanish and American English in the video.

​Bocchit Edmond, the US ambassador to Haiti, told Reuters there was "no way they were DEA agents."

Dominican media reported Wednesday that authorities were investigating the possibility that Moïse's assassins had fled into the Dominican Republic, which shares the island of Hispaniola with Haiti.

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the US is assessing the "tragic attack."

"We stand ready and stand by them to provide any assistance that's needed," she said. "Of course our embassy and State Department will be in close touch but it's a tragedy. We stand with them and it's important that people of Haiti know that."

